(WHTM) — There has never been a Super Bowl played without an alumni of the Big 33 All-Star football game. For the 57th year, a Big 33 alum will play in the Super Bowl in 2023.
Eagles running back Miles Sanders, Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark, Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne and Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach all played in Big 33. Those four will represent All-Star Classic in Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Philadelphia Eagles
Miles Sanders, 2016
Kansas City Chiefs
Frank Clark, Ohio 2011
Chad Henne, Pennsylvania 2004
Brett Veach, KC General Manager, Pennsylvania 1997
Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12. Kickoff is at 6:30 in the evening.