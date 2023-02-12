(WHTM) — There has never been a Super Bowl played without an alumni of the Big 33 All-Star football game. For the 57th year, a Big 33 alum will play in the Super Bowl in 2023.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders, Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark, Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne and Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach all played in Big 33. Those four will represent All-Star Classic in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders, 2016

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders works out prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kansas City Chiefs

Frank Clark, Ohio 2011

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chad Henne, Pennsylvania 2004

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) looks to throw against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Brett Veach, KC General Manager, Pennsylvania 1997

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12. Kickoff is at 6:30 in the evening.