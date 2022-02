(WHTM) — The Rams pulled off an impressive come-from-behind drive in the fourth quarter to beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. QB Matthew Stafford drove his team the length of the field with 6:13 to play on the game-winning drive.

Experience matters when it comes to the Super Bowl, and the Rams needed all they could get. The Bengals jumped out to a 20-13 early in the third quarter off a 75-yard touchdown from Tee Higgins and a record-tying field goal from Evan McPherson.