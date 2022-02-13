Rams shock Bengals on late TD to win Super Bowl 23-20

(WHTM) — The Rams pulled off an impressive come-from-behind drive in the fourth quarter to beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. QB Matthew Stafford drove his team the length of the field with 6:13 to play on the game-winning drive.

Experience matters when it comes to the Super Bowl, and the Rams needed all they could get. The Bengals jumped out to a 20-13 early in the third quarter off a 75-yard touchdown from Tee Higgins and a record-tying field goal from Evan McPherson.

In the end, the Rams, decimated by injuries relied on their 13-year veteran QB Stafford to will the team to victory. Stafford connected with his favorite target Cooper Kupp on the goal line to win it.

How it happened

The game started slow until the Rams opened up the scoring on the Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. 17-yard connection for the touchdown and the 7-0 lead with 6:22 left to play in the first quarter.

Before the first quarter was over, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson chipped in 19-yard field goal to pull to 7-3.

In the second quarter, the Rams answer right back on the Stafford to Cooper Kupp 11-yard touchdown. After a failed two-point conversion, Rams extend the lead to 13-10.

Under six minutes to play before the half, Bengals mix things up with Joe Mixon on the trick-play pass to Tee Higgins in the endzone. Rams safety and Penn State alum Nick Scott had a bad angle on the play and Higgins toe-tapped in the back of the endzone to close the Rams lead to three.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Tee Higgins #85 catches a touchdown pass from Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals over Nick Scott #33 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Just before the two minute warning, Stafford threw his first interception of the game in the endzone to Bengals Jessie Bates and there was a clear feeling that momentum shifted towards Cincinnati. Neither team put any points on the board as time ran down in the first half.

Notably in that first half, Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. left the game with a knee injury. He was listed as questionable to return.

Things you hate to see #SuperBowl



If the Rams don’t have OBJ in the second half, this game could flip. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/lSb35jzqnP — Allie Berube (@allieberube) February 14, 2022

After halftime, the Bengals cemented the momentum shift scoring within 12 seconds of restarting the game. QB Joe Burrow on the first play of the second half found Higgins for the second time. This touchdown good for 75-yards and the first Bengals lead of the game.

Ten seconds later on the first Rams play of the drive, Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie intercepted the tipped Stafford pass. It was the Rams QB’s second interception of the game.

The Bengals drove down the field, but were stalled as Pittsburgh’s Aaron Donald broke through the line and sacked Burrow. Instead McPherson knocked through a 38-yard field goal. That tied the NFL record for field goals made in a single postseason with 14 (tying Adam Vinatieri); McPherson has not missed a single FG during the entire postseason. Bengals took a 20-13 lead.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches the ball over Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams for a touchdown in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) is assisted off the field during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Jessie Bates #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts following an interception during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) pulls in a touchdown pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, scrambles away from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Before the end of the third quarter, the Rams closed the gap back to four points. The 10 play, 52 yard drive resulted in a 41-yard field goal by Rams kicker Matt Gay. The Bengals led 20-16 with 5:58 to play in the third.

As the Rams continue to lose weapons due to injuries in the game, QB Stafford limped off the field at the end of the third before LA was forced to punt. (Stafford would come back out to play with less than 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.)

By the beginning of the fourth quarter, Bengals QB Joe Burrow appeared to have a right knee injury as he was under the pile and grabbed his knee on the way to the ground while screaming. Last season, Burrow had season-ending knee surgery on his left knee. As he got back to the bench, Burrow waived off the athletic trainers and told the Bengals backup quarterback he would be good to go back out.

Stafford led a late drive in the fourth quarter to put the Rams on first-and-goal at the two-minute warning.

This is the Rams second ever Super Bowl victory. Their first was when they were in St. Louis in 2000.