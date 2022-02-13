Six Pennsylvania players to root for in Super Bowl 56

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If the Rams and Bengals don’t tickle your fancy, there is plenty of Pennsylvania-grown talent to root for in Sunday’s Super Bowl 56. Some of the top players in the game call the Keystone State home.

There are two players on the Bengals with ties to the area, including the wide receiver responsible for one of the best performances in Big 33 history. There are also four players in the Rams defense: two with Penn State connections, one of which also calls Lancaster home.

Find out who to root for on Sunday as the Bengals look to win their first ever Super Bowl and the Rams look to win their second, and first since 2000.

Tyler Boyd

Bengals Wide Receiver (Hometown: Clairton, PA)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball during the first quarter in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Boyd played in the 2013 Big 33 scoring four touchdowns and earned MVP honors. In high school, Boyd recorded more than 5,000 career rushing yards, 117 touchdowns and four state championships.

He went on to play wide receiver at Pitt. In three seasons, he had 3,361 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, plus 465 rushing yards and another touchdown. He was selected in the second round with 55th over pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Noah Spence

Bengals Practice Squad (Hometown: Harrisburg, Bishop McDevitt grad)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Noah Spence (52) lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Spence was one of the top players in the country by his senior year at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg. With 204 tackles and 35.5 sacks in his last two season, the defensive end was the Pennsylvania Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a senior.

He played college football for Ohio State, but transferred to Eastern Kentucky in 2015. He had 63 tackles and 11.5 sacks in his one season and was the Ohio Valley Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Spence was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft 39th overall. Injuries have hampered his NFL career, as he’s spent time with the Bucs, Washington Football Team and Saints. This August, Spence was signed to the Bengals practice squad.

Nick Scott

Rams Safety (Hometown: Lancaster)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Nick Scott #33 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Born and raised in Lancaster until he was 11 years-old, Scott always did whatever it took to get on the field, regardless of what position he needed to play.

His versatility and strength proved vital in his Penn State career. His time in Happy Valley came with a choice: give up playing running back and switch to defense in the secondary. By the time he would graduate, Scott was a two-time captain and won the team’s Captain Award.

He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft to the Rams, expected to be a contributor on special teams. He had two crucial interceptions for the Rams during the regular season and one of Tom Brady in the Rams Divisional victory over the Bucs.

Grant Haley

Rams Cornerback (Penn State 2014-17)

New Orleans Saints defensive back Grant Haley celebrates after an interception in the Carolina Panthers end zone during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Haley is best remembered at Penn State for returning the blocked field goal for the game-winning touchdown against then-undefeated Ohio State in 2016. The Nittany Lions went on to win the Big Ten Championship.

The 26-year-old was an undrafted free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft and was signed by the New York Giants. He spent the 2020 season with the New Orleans Saints on both the practice squad and the active roster.

Haley was signed by the Los Angeles Rams on October 20, 2021 to play on the practice squad. He was promoted to active roster in January 2022.

Aaron Donald

Rams Defensive End (Hometown: Pittsburgh)

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald gestures during practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Donald, a Pittsburgh native, attended Penn Hills High School where he was first-time All-State in Class AAAA in each of his last two seasons. As a senior, he had 63 total tackles, 15 for loss and 11 sacks.

Donald went on to play for his hometown Pitt Panthers in college from 2010-13. By the end of his college career, he compiles 179 tackles, 66 for loss with 29.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles.

He was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft to the St. Louis Rams. The eight-time Pro Bowler has won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards (2017, 2018, 2020) and was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2014).

Sebastian Joseph-Day

Rams Defensive Tackle (Hometown: Stroudsburg)

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Joseph-Day played football at Stroudsburg High School, and was ranked as the No. 30 prospect in the state. He played college football at Rutgers from 2013-17. In his career, he recorded 90 total tackles with 14.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Joseph-Day was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He underwent surgery in November 2021 for a torn pectoral but was activated by the Rams in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

The Rams will face the Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30. The game is broadcast on NBC.