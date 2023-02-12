GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs scored their first touchdown of Super Bowl LVII halfway through the first quarter, answering the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes found Kelce on an 18-yard touchdown pass. It’s a connection Chiefs fans are used to seeing on the field.

Fans may not be used to seeing what happened next.

Kelce and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster immediately broke into a “Stanky Leg” celebration dance.

The Chiefs tweeted out a replay of Kelce’s celebration dance.

The dance marks another celebration in the end zone for the Chiefs star tight end who loves to celebrate with teammates at the end of a scoring drive.