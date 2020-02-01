‘They love each other’: Brotherhood in San Francisco locker room helps team stand out

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — The San Francisco 49ers seek their record-tying sixth Super Bowl title when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the championship Sunday. The Niners haven’t won it all since the 1994 season but can join New England and Pittsburgh as franchises with six Super Bowl wins.

Kate Rooney of KRON in San Francisco joined Jack Doles Saturday to talk about what the 49ers need to do to bring the Lombardi trophy back to the Bay Area. Rooney argued the team has developed the right chemistry and mindset over this past season.

“They really pride themselves on not getting too high, not getting to low,” she said. “They’ve just really tried to stay focused, locked in. Keep it about this team and what they’re doing on the field.”

Rooney said it’s clear the players like each other and have developed a brotherhood over the last few months. While Richard Sherman has emerged as the team’s locker room leader, Rooney noted tight end George Kittle stands out.

“He provides a happy, go-lucky vibe that people respond to really well,” she added.

Rooney said the team’s different personalities blend well together to create a great product.

We’ll find out if that’s enough to beat the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

