STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Steelton-Highspire Rollers are on a bit of a roll.

They’re 4-0, thanks to the likes of Head Coach Andrew Erby, all-star Junior Jaheim Bond — who can play almost any position and powerhouse senior quarterback, Nyles Jones.

They’re good — great, even, but they can’t roll without their rock, Team Mom, Leane Thorn-Beckey.