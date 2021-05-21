Capitals Play-by-Play Broadcaster John Walton on NHL playoffs, bald goalie look-alike & Cup chances, full interview

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s no secret the Capitals are limping into the playoffs with a beat up bench and a goalie rotation that would make any coach’s head spin.

This week on The Sports Extra Podcast Capitals play-by-play broadcaster John Walton talks about Washington’s chances of advancing past the first round.

Headed into Game 4, the Boston Bruins have a 2-1 series lead. The two teams have gone to overtime in all three of the first games, taxing the already bruised Capitals roster.

In this week’s episode, Walton talks Caps limping into playoffs with injury-prone roster, Craig Anderson look-alike, and tells Caps fans it’s OK to believe.

Can the Capitals make it back to the Stanley Cup Finals? Will Washington win its second-ever championship in 2021? Walton weighs in from his Boston hotel.

Walton is the voice of the Washington Capitals, but previously spent almost a decade as the voice of the Hershey Bears from 2002-11. In August, he will reach 10 years with the Capitals franchise.

He serves as the team’s Director of Broadcasting, and is also a play-by-play broadcaster for NBC Sports. Walton made his NBC Olympics debut in the 2018 Winter Games calling Women’s Hockey games.

Game 4 between the Bruins and Capitals is Friday; puck drops at 6:30 p.m.