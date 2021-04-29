Eagles draft with first-time head coach Nick Sirianni, way too late NFL Draft Predictions

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles traded back out of the top-10 to Pick No. 12.

On this week’s The Sports Extra Podcast episode Allie Berube and Logan Reever break down their “way too late” predictions on who the Eagles will take in the first round.

The Eagles traded with the Dolphins to move back, while also securing an extra 2022 first-round pick. That means in Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni’s second season, the Eagles will have three first-round picks to build off of next season.

As far as 2021 goes, it is Sirianni’s first season with the Eagles and as a head coach. His optimism and enthusiasm at times as rubbed fans the wrong way (Read: Judging players competitive nature by playing Rock, Paper, Scissors).

With that in mind, the Eagles could surprise people by who they take. Sirianni is an offensive mind with a passion for wide outs. However, conventional experts say the Eagles need some help in the secondary and therefore could take a guy like South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn.

