Episode 0: The Sports Extra Podcast

The Sports Extra Podcast presented by abc27 has officially begun. Designed to bring listeners closer to the games, teams and athletes they love, the podcast will dive deeper than the hosts can go on TV.

Meet the voices behind the podcast & learn what to expect from each episode (hint: expect chaos). Allie Berube, Logan Reever and Producer Shiner break down why they wanted to start the podcast.

This all leads up to the first official episode featuring future NFL star and Harrisburg native Micah Parsons. The potential first round pick opens up about growing up in Harrisburg, getting held back in school and why he chose to opt out of the 2020 Big Ten football season.

The Sports Extra Podcast will release episodes every Thursday and will range in sports topics. The goal is to talk about national sports with a local flair. Allie & Logan plan to bring in guests each week to share their perspective on sports.

The first official episode will release on April 22, 2021.

You can catch The Sports Extra Podcast presented by abc27 starting April 22nd. The team drops new episodes every Thursday. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or right here on abc27.com.