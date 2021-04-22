Episode 1: Micah Parsons’ path to the NFL Draft, exclusive interview

The Sports Extra Podcast releases its first episode with exclusive interviews from future NFL star Micah Parsons and Penn State Co-Defensive Coordinator Brent Pry.

The Penn State linebacker has made headlines this pre-NFL Draft season for his 4.39 speed, character concerns and his raw potential to be the next NFL superstar.

The Harrisburg native has his sights set on the first round & then Rookie of the Year… but first, you need to meet his alter ego (39:17-42:53), hear from his college coach Brent Pry (25:31-28:50) and learn the setback that changed his entire life (14:41-16:44).

Meet the voices behind the podcast: Allie Berube and Logan Reever. The Sports Extra Podcast is designed to bring listeners closer to the games, teams and athletes they love. The podcast will dive deeper than the hosts can go on TV.

The Sports Extra Podcast will release episodes every Thursday and will range in sports topics. The goal is to talk about national sports with a local flair. Allie & Logan plan to bring in guests each week to share their perspective on sports.

You can catch The Sports Extra Podcast presented by abc27 starting April 22nd. The team drops new episodes every Thursday. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or right here on abc27.com.