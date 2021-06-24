Episode 10: Penn State’s James Franklin & Micah Shrewsberry on 2021 seasons, plus Sixers pitiful playoff performance

What does it take to be a coach at Penn State? How do the Nittany Lions rebound after disappointing men’s basketball and football seasons?
Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin and Men’s Basketball Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry join The Sports Extra Podcast this week ahead of the 2021-22 seasons.
Franklin talks about getting fans back inside Beaver Stadium, recruiting from Pennsylvania high schools, and his separation from his family due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shrewsberry talks about taking over the Penn State program, how he pitches himself to recruits and the current players, plus what he learned from his time in the NBA.
James Franklin
James Franklin, a 26-year football coaching veteran, was appointed Penn State’s 16th head football coach on January 11, 2014 and enters his 11th season as a collegiate head football coach. Franklin’s career head coaching record is 84-43 and is one of only six current FBS coaches to lead his team to a bowl game in each of his first nine seasons as a head coach. Franklin attributes his success on the field to the strength of his teams’ dedication to four core values: positive attitude, great work ethic, compete in everything you do and must be willing to sacrifice.
Under Franklin’s direction, Penn State has finished in the top 12 in the final College Football Playoff rankings in four of the last five seasons, has earned berths in three New Year’s Six bowl games with two wins and won the 2016 Big Ten Championship.
Before coaching at Penn State, Franklin’s career took him to all levels of football.
2011-13 – Vanderbilt (Head Coach)
2008-10 – Maryland (Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)
2006-07 – Kansas State (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)
2005 – Green Bay Packers (Wide Receivers)
2000-04 – Maryland (Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator)
1999 – Idaho State (Wide Receivers)
1998 – Washington State (Graduate Assistant/Tight Ends)
1997 – James Madison (Wide Receivers)
1996 – East Stroudsburg (Graduate Assistant/Secondary)
1995 – Kutztown University (Wide Receivers)
Before coaching, Franklin was a four-year letterman at quarterback and a two-time All-PSAC selection at East Stroudsburg. He graduated in 1995 having broken or tied 23 school records.
Why am I just seeing this now??— Allie Berube (@allieberube) June 18, 2021
Let's go, @coachjfranklin!!! https://t.co/JOrCOXI1bG
Micah Shrewsberry
Less than one week after Penn State Men’s Basketball fell in the Big Ten Tournament, the university has hired Micah Shrewsberry as head coach. The Purdue Associate Head Coach has extensive experience in college coaching, multiple years in the NBA, and two years of head coaching experience.
“Micah was a name that immediately jumped to the top of our list with his experience in the Big Ten and the NBA,” said Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour. “He has had success at all levels and knows what it takes to develop a program into a consistent national contender.”
Shrewsberry spent the last two seasons with Big Ten foe Purdue University as the associate head coach. As the offensive coordinator, Shrewsberry helped lead the Boilermakers to a fourth-place finish with a 13-6 Big Ten record in 2020-21. Purdue finished with an 18-9 overall mark and earned an NCAA Tournament berth this season.
Prior to his time at Purdue, Shrewsberry spent six seasons (2013-19) with the NBA’s Boston Celtics as an assistant coach. During his tenure, the Celtics reached the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, including back-to-back appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017 and 2018.
Also in the episode
The Sixers are out of the playoffs after a rough Game 7 performance against the Hawks. Who is to blame? And is it time to move on from Ben Simmons?
Also the squad talks about Shohei Ohtani’s stellar 2021 season and upcoming appearance at the HR Derby.
Finally, Allie, Logan and Tyler talk about former Penn State and current Raiders DL Carl Nassib’s announcement that he is gay. Logan shines a light on the importance of acceptance in the LGBTQ+ community when it comes to suicide prevention.
Meet the voices behind the podcast: Allie Berube and Logan Reever. The Sports Extra Podcast is designed to bring listeners closer to the games, teams and athletes they love. The podcast will dive deeper than the hosts can go on TV.
The Sports Extra Podcast will release episodes every Thursday and will range in sports topics. The goal is to talk about national sports with a local flair. Allie & Logan plan to bring in guests each week to share their perspectives on sports.
You can catch The Sports Extra Podcast presented by abc27 starting April 22nd. The team drops new episodes every Thursday. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or right here on abc27.com.