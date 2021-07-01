EPISODE 11: Mario Andretti on his legendary racing career, Kyle Larson & colon cancer awareness

Dominance in american racing is defined by one driver: Mario Andretti.

He is the only driver to have won the Indianapolis 500, a NASCAR Cup Series Race and a Formula One race.

This week on The Sports Extra Podcast Andretti talks about living the American dream, reflects on his historic career and his family’s impact on the sport, plus explains how Kyle Larson could be the next NASCAR superstar.

1969 Indianapolis 500 champion Mario Andretti signs autographs for fans during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 16: President Donald Trump is joined by former racing great by Mario Andretti in the East Room of the White House on October 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump hosted Italian President Mattarella for an Oval Office meeting and a joint news conference, with an evening reception planned. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 23: Marco Andretti, driver of the #98 U. S. Concrete / Curb Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda, talks with his grandfather Mario Andretti prior to the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

DETROIT – OCTOBER 11: American racing Legend Mario Andretti poses with a model of an antique race car prior to his induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame at the 2005 Automotive Hall of Fame Inductions October 11, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 07: Mario Andretti, with his son Michael Andretti of the USA, look on as Marco Andretti, the son Michael, tests for Honda during Formula One testing at the Circuit De Jerez on February 7, 2007 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – MAY 25: Mario Andretti attend the Macy’s and IZOD’s celebration of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500 at Macy’s Herald Square on May 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

SONOMA, CA – AUGUST 22: Will Power of Australia, driver of the #12 Verizon Team Penske Dallara Honda is awarded the Mario Andretti Road Championship Trophy after winning the IZOD IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Sonoma at Infineon Raceway on August 22, 2010 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, TX – JUNE 08: Drivers Mario Andretti and Travis Pastrana prepare to take a ride in a two-seater IndyCar at Texas Motor Speedway on June 8, 2012 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

FORT WORTH, TX – JUNE 07: Former World champion racing driver Mario Andretti (C) poses with his son and team owner Michael Andretti (L) and Grandson Marco Andretti (R), driver of the #25 RC Cola Andretti Autosport Chevrolet, in the Media Center prior to practice for the IZOD IndyCar Series Firestone 550 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 7, 2013 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Will Schneekloth/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

FONTANA, CA – AUGUST 29: Racing legend Mario Andretti (left) chats with his grandson Marco Andretti driver of the #25 Andretti Autosport Dallara Honda during qualifying for the Verizon IndyCar Series MAVTV 500 IndyCar World Championship Race at the Auto Club Speedway on August 29, 2014 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

BURBANK, CA – JUNE 09: Racing legend Mario Andretti arrives to the final stop of the Shell Cross-Country Relay at Jay Lenos Garage in a Ferrari California T on June 9 to celebrate the North American launch of the new Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline on June 9, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images for Shell)

HOMESTEAD, FL – NOVEMBER 22: Team owner Rick Hendrick (L) and racing legend Mario Andretti shake hands prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 22, 2015 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 29: Mario Andretti receives a kiss from Lady Gaga before the start of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 16: Stuart Scott Lifetime Athievement Award Honoree Mario Andretti poses with his award during 2017 Clio Sports Awards at Capitale on May 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Clio Sports)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 26: Mario Andretti looks on prior to the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Andretti also opened up about his nephew John’s battle with Stage IV colon cancer and the need for everyone to be screened by age 45.

FILE – In this June 1, 1965, file photo, race driver Mario Andretti, left, of Nazareth, Pa., smiles with his wife Dee Ann after being named Rookie of the Year at Indianapolis following his third-place showing in the Indianapolis 500 the day before in Indianapolis, Ind. Mario feels the same pain as so many others these days. His wife died two years ago, long before the pandemic. And his beloved nephew lost a brutal battle with colon cancer. But then COVID-19 claimed his twin brother and one of the greatest racers of all time is not immune from the loneliness and depression sweeping the world. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File)

Mechanics go over Mario Andretti’s racing tires, picking out foreign particles in old “Gasoline Alley” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 31, 1966. The famous “Alley” on race day is Main Street to racing fans. Andretti holds the pole position. (AP Photo)

U.S. race car driver Mario Andretti, left, and his 20-year-old son Michael pose behind their Kremer-Porsche 956 car at the Hockenheim race course in West Germany, April 28, 1983, during a training break. Father and son are here to train for their first race together at the upcoming 24-hour race at Le Mans, France. (AP Photo/Werner Kreusch)

Mario Andretti, left, of Nazareth, Penn., and Jacky Ickx of Belgium, give a victory sign after they won the Six-Hour Daytona Continental driving a Ferrari 312P at the Daytona International Speedway in Fla., Feb. 6, 1972. (AP Photo)

These cars and drivers had the fastest speeds in qualifying runs at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at Indianapolis, May 14, 1967, and will make up the front row at the start of the Memorial Day 500 Mile Race. From left: Gordon Johncock, 30, Hastings, Mich., who qualified at an average speed of 166.559 mph; Dan Gurney, 36, Santa Ana, Calif., 167.224; and speed record holder Mario Andretti, 27, Nazareth, Penn., 168.982. (AP Photo/Richard J. Sroda)

Mario Andretti, in the winner’s circle after winning both heats of the Questor Grand Prix at Ontario, Calif., March 28, 1971, receives congratulations from Queen of the race, Rosemary Stack, left, and his wife Dee Ann, right. Mrs. Andretti and several crew members hold three of the trophies Andretti won. (AP Photo)

Mario Andretti of Nazareth, Penn., holds up the Formula 5000 winner’s cup after he won the race on the Grand Prix Track at Watkins Glen, N.Y., July 13, 1974. Andretti set a new lap record of 19.89 mph with his Lola T332. In background the letters advertising a motor oil peel off as the track temperatures reach the mid 90s. (AP Photo/IFB)

Mario Andretti looks over the car he will drive for owner Andy Granatelli, at Indianapolis, Ind., May 10, 1969, in trying out for the Indianapolis 500 race. (AP Photo/DLR)

Mario Andretti of Nazareth, Penn., barely gets his goggles from his eyes at Atlanta, Ga., June 24, 1966, before Terry Thompson, queen of this year’s inaugural Championship 300 race in Atlanta for Indianapolis-type cars, plants a firm kiss on his lips. Andretti won the pole position with a record-breaking 169.014 mph for Sunday’s race. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

FILE – In this May 8, 1969 file photo, Mario Andretti sits calmly in his car as his crew works to put out a fire that blistered some paint, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Mario Andretti sees the reminders of 1969 everywhere he turns these days. His face, his race-car number, even that familiar STP logo appear on an endless array of memorabilia at this year’s Indianapolis 500. He has own street, his own badge and even his own store. It’s all part of the golden anniversary of the first and only 500 win for one of the greatest drivers in racing history. (AP Photo/File)

Race car driver Mario Andretti, left, poses with his 20-year-old son Michael, at the Hockenheim Race Course in West Germany, April 29, 1983. He is training for a race which they will both compete in. Their car is a Kremer-Porsche 956 race car. (AP Photo/Klaus Schlagmann)

Plus the podcast breaks down the injuries to NBA stars and the witch hunt in the MLB when it comes to sticky stuff.