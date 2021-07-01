EPISODE 11: Mario Andretti on his legendary racing career, Kyle Larson & colon cancer awareness

Dominance in american racing is defined by one driver: Mario Andretti.
He is the only driver to have won the Indianapolis 500, a NASCAR Cup Series Race and a Formula One race.
This week on The Sports Extra Podcast Andretti talks about living the American dream, reflects on his historic career and his family’s impact on the sport, plus explains how Kyle Larson could be the next NASCAR superstar.
Andretti also opened up about his nephew John’s battle with Stage IV colon cancer and the need for everyone to be screened by age 45.
Plus the podcast breaks down the injuries to NBA stars and the witch hunt in the MLB when it comes to sticky stuff.