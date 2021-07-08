Episode 12: WNBA’s Alyssa Thomas on being yourself, equality in sports & why she doesn’t use social media

What does it take to be a three-time ACC Player of the Year? Ask Central PA native Alyssa Thomas who has made a career playing professional basketball for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun & overseas.

This week on The Sports Extra Podcast, Thomas covers how she transitioned her game from Maryland to the pros, why it’s important to always be yourself and what goals she has for equality in sports.

Thomas grew up in Camp Hill and played her high school ball at Central Dauphin.

She went on to play for Maryland where she was ACC Rookie of the Year as a freshman and three-time ACC Player of the Year. She was drafted fourth overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft.

Plus the podcast discusses Sha’Carri Richardson, the importance of developing personalities in sports and why everyone should have an open bar at a wedding.

