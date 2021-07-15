Episode 13: Resilience with Nationals Pitcher Aaron Barrett, plus MLB All-Star Game & Draft

He’s gone from rock bottom to World Series Champion in his decade of professional baseball. Nationals Pitcher Aaron Barrett joins The Sports Extra Podcast to talk through his journey in the MLB.

He’s had three major injuries that required surgery, including a horrific broken arm. He spent years battling back to the big leagues and was called up to the Nats just before the 2019 World Series.

LISTEN ON

Barrett says being called up in 2019 almost felt like a bigger moment in his career than his first call up because he knew the pain and sacrifice it took to have that moment.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 30: The Washington Nationals celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Houston Astros in Game Seven to win the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros with a score of 6 to 2. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 29: Aaron Barrett #32 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Nationals Park on September 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 01: Aaron Barrett #32 of the Washington Nationals prepares to throw out the first pitch prior to the National League Wild Card game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park on October 01, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – SEPTEMBER 15: Aaron Barrett #32 of the Washington Nationals throws against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on September 15, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 2: Pitcher Aaron Barrett #30 of the Washington Nationals waits to take the field to warm up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 2, 2014 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 23: Aaron Barrett #32 of the Washington Nationals delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on February 23, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In 2021, the pitcher has been reassigned to Harrisburg while he continues to rehab a torn meniscus that required surgery this offseason.

Barrett’s story is so compelling, in fact, that a documentary film crew has been following the pitcher and his family around since the offseason.

Plus the podcast talks about MLB All-Star Game, the Home Run Derby and more on this week’s episode.

Meet the voices behind the podcast: Allie Berube and Logan Reever. The Sports Extra Podcast is designed to bring listeners closer to the games, teams and athletes they love. The podcast will dive deeper than the hosts can go on TV.

The Sports Extra Podcast will release episodes every Thursday and will range in sports topics. The goal is to talk about national sports with a local flair. Allie & Logan plan to bring in guests each week to share their perspectives on sports.

You can catch The Sports Extra Podcast presented by abc27 starting April 22nd. The team drops new episodes every Thursday. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or right here on abc27.com.