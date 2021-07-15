Episode 13: Resilience with Nationals Pitcher Aaron Barrett, plus MLB All-Star Game & Draft

He’s gone from rock bottom to World Series Champion in his decade of professional baseball. Nationals Pitcher Aaron Barrett joins The Sports Extra Podcast to talk through his journey in the MLB.
He’s had three major injuries that required surgery, including a horrific broken arm. He spent years battling back to the big leagues and was called up to the Nats just before the 2019 World Series.
Barrett says being called up in 2019 almost felt like a bigger moment in his career than his first call up because he knew the pain and sacrifice it took to have that moment.
In 2021, the pitcher has been reassigned to Harrisburg while he continues to rehab a torn meniscus that required surgery this offseason.
Barrett’s story is so compelling, in fact, that a documentary film crew has been following the pitcher and his family around since the offseason.
Plus the podcast talks about MLB All-Star Game, the Home Run Derby and more on this week’s episode.
