Episode 14: Bruce Boudreau on coaching in NHL again, Seinfeld experience & Hershey Cubs (plus Bucks are NBA Champs)

Bruce Boudreau is beloved after coaching the Hershey Bears to a Calder Cup in 2006. Now, the hockey coach is trying to find the next organization to guide to success.

This week on The Sports Extra Podcast, Boudreau joins the squad to talk about his coaching experience in the NHL and what he wants in his next team.

With the Hershey Bears job open (Spencer Carbery, now an assistant with Toronto), Boudreau’s name has been kicked around as a potential fan-favorite to take over the role. Would Boudreau consider returning to coach the Chocolate and White? He already lives full-time in Hershey less than a mile away from the Giant Center.

In fact, his love for Hershey runs so deep, he and his wife have brought a USPHL franchise to the area: the Hershey Cubs. The juniors hockey team is designed for players 18-21 years old who are not heading right to college to play hockey.

Boudreau says he saw a need for more young-adult hockey opportunities in the midstate, and is proud to bring the Cubs to Hershey.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Hershey Cubs need more host families before the season begins in the fall. If you’re interested, the Boudreau’s ask that you contact them through the team’s website here.)

Hockey Career

Boudreau has found success at every level. He played eight seasons in the NHL overall after a long and prolific career in the minor leagues. He is the 16th all-time leading goal scorer in the AHL with 316 and 13th in assists with 483. In his minors career, he scored 100 points or more for five separate teams.

His NHL playing career was for the Toronto Maple Leafs (who drafted him 42nd overall in 1975) and Chicago Black Hawks.

After he finished playing, Boudreau transitioned to coaching where he found much success. He coached various minor league team, including the Hershey Bears.

In 2006, Boudreau and his Bears won the Calder Cup. He would reach the championship series the following season as well, but ultimately lost to the Hamilton Bulldogs.

In November 2007, Boudreau was named the interim head coach of the Washington Capitals. He compiled a 37-17-7 record in his first season and was made the permanent head coach. He also guided the team back to the playoffs for the first time in five years.

After several successful seasons, including multiple Southeast Division titles, a four win stretch in 13 games ended his time in Washington. Boudreau reached 200 wins faster than any other coach in the modern NHL era while in Washington.

Two days later, he was hired by the Anaheim Ducks, becoming the fastest coach to be hired after being fired in NHL history. His time would end in Anaheim on April 29, 2016 after the team lost Game 7 at home for the fourth consecutive year.

One week later, he was named the head coach of the Minnesota Wild; a position he held until February 14, 2020.

He currently holds the second-highest winning percentage in NHL history for a coach with at least 900 games. As of July 1, Boudreau is no longer under contract with an NHL team and is looking for his next opportunity to coach.

Plus the podcast talks about the Bucks winning the NBA Finals and what that can do for the league. Should fans compare Ben Simmons to Giannis Antetokounmpo? Plus, baseball is surging in ratings while the NBA is fall, what is going right for the MLB?

