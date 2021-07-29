Episode 15: NFL Training Camp talk with Jets CB Bryce Hall

Football season has finally begun as all 32 NFL teams open Training Camp this week.

In this week’s episode of The Sports Extra Podcast, we’re talking to Jets starting cornerback Bryce Hall about his second season, having a shot at being a “rookie,” and becoming a father during camp.

The Bishop McDevitt star talks about his transition to the NFL from Virginia, and what it’s like to share a name (and social media presence) with Bryce Hall.

Hall played his high school football in Harrisburg for the Bishop McDevitt Crusaders. At University of Virginia, he emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the country. An ankle injury in his senior season ended his college playing career and lowered his draft stock.

Headed into the 2020 NFL Draft before his injury, Hall was projected as a Day 2 selection in the second or third round. The Jets drafted Hall in the fifth round, which many experts predicted could be a steal if the CB was able to return to form off the ankle injury.

On the Jets in his rookie season in 2020, Hall rehabbed that injury to open the season. He saw his first action against the Patriots on Nov. 9, 2020 where he had two total tackles.2

After that game, Hall became a starter for New York, and started the final seven games of the season.

In the offseason, many expected the Jets to address the secondary either in the NFL Draft or in free agency. The Jets did neither, proving first-year head coach Robert Saleh has faith in what he’s got.

“I’ve said it before. I think the difference between player A and player Z in the entire league—I’m not talking about superstars, I’m not talking about the Aaron Donald’s of the world, they’re unique,” Saleh said after OTAs. “But the difference between player A and player Z is minimal and the only thing that keeps player Z from becoming player A is an opportunity and reps.”

Hall says he’s up to the challenge and looks forward to having a full and regular NFL season in 2021-22.

Additionally, Hall and his wife are expecting a baby girl any day now. Hall told podcast host Allie Berube that he will get 48 hours of paternity leave when the baby is born.

Plus the podcast covers your Camp Concerns and the most random storylines out there after the first week of practices. How good will Micah Parsons be with the Cowboys? Will the Eagles trade for Deshaun Watson? How concerned should the Ravens be about COVID-19 list? And more!

