Episode 16: Olympian Mitch Stahl on Tokyo experience & mental health, plus best Olympic stories

Fresh off a plane from Tokyo, Mitch Stahl reflects on playing on his first Olympic roster for Team USA Men’s Volleyball. The 26-year-old began playing volleyball as a freshman at Chambersburg Area Senior High School and now

The middle blocker joins The Sports Extra Podcast to talk about his experience in Tokyo, mental health and the pressures of being a pro athlete. Stahl competes internationally as a professional volleyball player, and says playing in the Olympics this summer has reignited his competitive fire.

Mitchel Stahl, of the United States, spikes a ball past Argentina’s Ezequiel Palacios, during a men’s volleyball preliminary round pool B match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Mitchel Stahl, of the United States, takes his position at the net during a men’s volleyball preliminary round pool B match against Argentina, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, early Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(L-R) USA’s Taylor Sander, Torey Defalco, Matthew Anderson and Mitchell Stahl react after a point in the men’s preliminary round pool B volleyball match between Brazil and USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Mitchell Stahl #6 of Team United States serves against Team Brazil during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Lucarelli Souza Ricardo #18 of Team Brazil attacks at the net against Team United States during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

(L-R) Brazil’s Ricardo Souza hits the ball in front of USA’s Matthew Anderson, Mitchell Stahl and Torey Defalco in the men’s preliminary round pool B volleyball match between Brazil and USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Team United States celebrates against Team Brazil during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Team United States celebrates after defeating Team Tunisia during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Matthew Anderson #1 of Team United States and Mitchell Stahl #6 celebrate against Team Tunisia during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Khaled Ben Slimene #3 of Team Tunisia battles at the net with Torey Defalco #8 of Team United States and Mitchell Stahl #6 during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Team United States celebrates against Team Tunisia during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

USA’s Mitchell Stahl spikes the ball in the men’s preliminary round pool B volleyball match between USA and Tunisia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

USA’s Mitchell Stahl spikes the ball in the men’s preliminary round pool B volleyball match between USA and Russia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP) (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

USA’s Mitchell Stahl hits the ball in the men’s preliminary round pool B volleyball match between USA and Tunisia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 26: Team United States celebrates against Team ROC during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

“There’s a lot of love in this place,” Stahl said of his hometown, Chambersburg. “I’m a Franklin County boy, born and raised. Volleyball is the thing that took me out of here. If it wasn’t for that, I’d still be here.”

Stahl is one of just 12 men on the Team USA Men’s Volleyball roster, playing under his college head coach UCLA’s John Speraw.

“To be apart of that lineage, and to be a part of that Olympian culture,” Stahl begins, “it’s more than just saying ‘hey, I’m an Olympian’ or something like that, it’s the process of becoming an Olympian and getting to that point that I think is so special.”

His volleyball career started at Chambersburg Area Senior High School, where a friend convinced him to try out for volleyball as a freshman. The basketball player had little interest at first, but soon saw success. Winning a state championship with the Trojans in his junior season.

“I love the game,” Stahl said. “I love to compete. I love to be there with the boys, and to have that experience just to fight. I think I bring a lot of passion and energy [to the team].”

The U.S. Men’s Volleyball team ended its Olympic run in pool play with a 2-3 record. Stahl came off the bench in the second and third games, but managed to earn a spot in the starting rotations for the final two games of pool play.

