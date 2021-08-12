Episode 17: Former Penn State QB Trace McSorley & Ravens Training Camp

It’s a new year, but some of the same questions remain for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

Did the front office give quarterback Lamar Jackson enough new weapons? (especially while WR injuries run rampant) Can the team stay healthy ahead of the league’s first 17-game regular season? Will the defense remain at an elite level with a revamped front seven?

The Ravens look to build off their 2020 Divisional Round playoff appearance, and The Sports Extra Podcast got their first look at the 2021 squad this week.

The Pod Squad took to the road to attend Ravens Training Camp at the team’s facility in Owings Mills, Maryland. In watching two and half hours of drills, there are plenty of story lines to talk about.

QB Lamar Jackson returned from COVID-19 protocol this week for his first appearance at Training Camp.

First round draft pick Rashod Bateman limped off the field with an apparent groin injury that could sideline him through the rest of Training Camp and possibly into the season.

Can the other first round pick in DE Odafe Oweh adjust to the NFL speed? Remember the former Penn State player is still relatively new at football as he only began playing midway through high school.

Former Penn State QB Trace McSorley

Plus, how did Penn State’s former QB Trace McSorley like taking first team reps last week in Baltimore? The Ravens backup quarterback got his first taste of the team’s new offensive weapons.

McSorley joins The Sports Extra Podcast crew over video chat to talk about his third season in the league, his relationship with the other QBs on the Ravens and his reunion with Oweh.

Playing career

Doubted at every stage of his football career, McSorley’s future in the NFL wasn’t a given. After posting a 4.57 second 40-yard-dash at the NFL Combine (best among all QBs), some teams reportedly asked McSorley to perform workouts with the DBs.

He stuck to quarterback, and was drafted 197th-overall in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

It wasn’t until Week 17 of 2019 when the third-string QB would make his NFL game debut. He took one snap for a QB draw which went for one yard against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 28-10 win.

In 2020, a hamstring injury for backup Robert Griffin III pushed McSorley onto the field again. Against the Steelers in December, McSorley rushed for 16 yards on three carries and completed two of six attempts for 77 yards plus his first career touchdown (70-yard TD to Hollywood Brown).

He also played two games later against the Browns when Jackson reportedly suffered cramps in the third quarter. He went 1-for-4 for 13 yards passing and rushed twice. He suffered a left knee sprain and Jackson took over again.

His career at Penn State was highly decorated as McSorley holds multiple school records, including most passing yards (season), most passing touchdowns (season), most total yards of offense all time and total touchdowns in a season.

Honors, awards & records

Fiesta Bowl Champion (2017)

Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP (2017)

Big Ten Champion (2016)

Big Ten Championship game MVP (2016)

Second team All-Big Ten (2016 & 2017)

Most single-season passing yards (3,360 yds)

Most single-season total yards (3,979 yds)

Most single-season passing touchdowns (29)

Most single-season 300-yard passing games (5)

Most consecutive games with touchdown pass (27)

Most total offensive yards in a single game (461)

Also in the episode

Also in this week’s episode of The Sports Extra Podcast, the crew discusses their impressions of Ravens Training Camp, including our first look at Lamar Jackson this Training Camp.

