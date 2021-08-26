Episode 19: Super Bowl Champion Jordan Hill on new coaching opportunity, Penn State experience & legacy

Super Bowl Champion and Penn State alum Jordan Hill returns to Central Pennsylvania to take over Trinity Football. The Steelton-native is a first-time head coach looking to transform a winless program into a contender.
This week, Hill sits down with The Sports Extra Podcast to talk about his first few months on the job, expectations for the season and how he defines success.
While managing his new head coaching schedule, he’s also juggling being a husband and father with giving back to his community through The Bridge with fellow Midstater, Penn State alum and Seahawks teammate Garry Gilliam.
Penn State Career
After winning a Class A state championship with Steel-High, Hill went on to play for the Nittany Lions.
He played for Penn State from 2009-12 as a defensive tackle. As a freshman he played sparingly, recording 12 tackles in eight games (four of which he started). He played all 11 games in his sophomore season.
By his junior year in 2011, he led the d-line with 59 tackles (eight tackles for loss) and 3.5 sacks. He was honorable mention all Big Ten.
After the Jerry Sandusky scandal, Hill was one of the first players to come out in support of head coach Joe Paterno.
“I’m still a big supporter of coach Paterno and he is one of the reasons that I’m here,” he said. “All you can really say is no man is perfect at all.”
He played one final season under head coach Bill O’Brien before entering the NFL.
NFL Career
The Seattle Seahawks drafted Hill 87th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. The third-round draft pick signed a multi-year rookie contract.
He played in four games in 2013 recording seven tackles and 1.5 sacks. The Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII that season.
From 2014 to 2016, Hill battled multiple injuries, before he was released by the Seahawks in November of 2016.
He went on to play for Washington, Jacksonville and Detroit before he officially retired after the 2017 season.
Also in the podcast
