Episode 2: NFL analyst Ross Tucker, Rock Paper Scissors & way too late Draft predictions

The Sports Extra Podcast gets you ready for the NFL Draft just hours ahead of the first round with NFL Insider Ross Tucker.

The central Pennsylvania native played for Wyomissing, went on to play college football for Princeton. The guard played seven seasons in the NFL for Washington, Dallas, Buffalo, New England and Cleveland. Now, the Paxtonia resident hosts multiple football podcasts out of his garage and contributes to various outlets. You can connect to the Ross Tucker Football Podcast here.

On The Sports Extra Podcast, he breaks down what to expect from Micah Parsons (hint: Ross knew Micah would be great in high school), and what to expect from the whole NFL Draft (read: run on QB’s). You can catch our interview with Ross Tucker (23:00-40:36) and make fun of our “way too late” NFL Draft picks (40:46).

If you want a real laugh, you gotta listen to Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni in his first pre-Draft press conference (16:04).

