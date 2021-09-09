Episode 21: 2021 NFL Season begins with former NFL safety Coy Wire

As the NFL season begins, The Sports Extra Podcast gets the inside look from former Bills & Falcons safety Coy Wire.

The Cedar Cliff grad is a sports reporter for CNN after achieving his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. Coy talks about growing up in Central Pennsylvania, his experience covering sports internationally and what would happen if Buffalo were to win a Super Bowl.

LISTEN ON

Playing Career

A Harrisburg, Pa. native, Wire wrestled and played football for Cedar Cliff High School before committing to Stanford University.

He graduated from Stanford, and was the first player in modern school history to lead the team in rushing one year and tackles in another.

27 Oct 2001: Quarterback Cory Paus #10 of the UCLA Bruins passes the ball just before linebacker Coy Wire #22 of the Stanford Cardinal hits him during the Pac-10 Conference game at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. The Cardinal defeated the Bruins 38-28. Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck/Allsport

PALO ALTO, CA – NOVEMBER 17: Running Back Marcus Fields #4 of the California Golden Bears runs with the ball while using his left arm to fend off linebacker Coy Wire #22 of the Stanford Cardinal during the Pac-10 Conference football game at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California on October 17, 2001. Stanford defeated California 35-28. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

29 Sep 2001: Coy Wire #22 of the Stanford Cardinal looks on during the game against the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Cardinal defeated the Trojans 21-16.Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport

19 Sep 1998: Running back Roy Wire #22 of the Stanford Cardinal in action during a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. The Cardinal defeated the Tar Heels 37-34. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /All

He was drafted in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft to the Buffalo Bills. He was named a team captain for both the Bills and the Atlanta Falcons over his nine year career.

He also received the Ed Block Courage Award, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and Special Teams Player of the Year honors during his career.

Buffalo Bills’ Coy Wire talks with a teammate during NFL football practice inside the fieldhouse at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Wednesday Dec. 6, 2006. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

Buffalo Bills safety Coy Wire, left, lies on the ground with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Roscoe Parrish during a football game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Sunday, Nov. 11, 2007. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Coy Wire is shown during NFL football training camp in Flowery Branch, Ga., Friday, July 30, 2010. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Coy Wire sits to take questions during a news conference at the team’s football training facility, Tuesday, July 26, 2011. in Flowery Branch, Ga., the day after the NFL lockout ended. (AP Photo/John Amis)

DETROIT – AUGUST 30: Sean McHugh #49 of the Detroit Lions drags Coy Wire #27 of the Buffalo Bills in for a second quarter touchdown during a preseason game on August 30, 2007 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo By Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 04: Kenny Watson #33 of the Cincinnati Bengals poses with Coy Wire #27 of the Buffalo Bills after the game on November 4, 2007 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo won 33-21. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – DECEMBER 14: Linebacker Coy Wire #52 of the Atlanta Falcons after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers missed a game-tying field goal at the Georgia Dome on December 14, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – DECEMBER 14: Linebacker Coy Wire #52 of the Atlanta Falcons lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Georgia Dome on December 14, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

CNN Career

Wire joined CNN Sports in 2015 as a full time anchor and correspondent. From Atlanta, Wire anchors daily Bleacher Report segments, covers events and serves as an expert contributor across all platforms. He appears regularly on CNN programs Early Start, New Day and CNN Newsroom, in addition to HLN’s Morning Express with Robin Meade and Weekend Express with Lynn Smith. He also contributes to CNN International’s World Sport program and to CNN Digital on a broad range of crossover sports stories.

CNN sports anchor Coy Wire, right, talks with Atlanta Falcons punter Matt Bosher (5) on the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Wire’s many field assignments include on-the-ground coverage of the annual Army-Navy football game, 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and Super Bowls 50 and 53.

Wire wrote an inspirational book, Change Your Mind, which was published in 2012. He then served as a game analyst, studio analyst and online writer for Fox Sports before joining CNN.

Also in the episode

Plus the podcast breaks down expectations for the 2021-22 NFL season, where the Eagles/Steelers/Ravens will end up, and biggest storylines to watch.

Meet the voices behind the podcast: Allie Berube and Logan Reever. The Sports Extra Podcast is designed to bring listeners closer to the games, teams and athletes they love. The podcast will dive deeper than the hosts can go on TV.

The Sports Extra Podcast releases episodes every Thursday. The goal is to talk about national sports with a local flair. Allie & Logan bring guests on each week to share their perspectives on sports.

You can catch The Sports Extra Podcast presented by abc27 each week. The team drops new episodes every Thursday. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or right here on abc27.com.