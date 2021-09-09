Episode 21: 2021 NFL Season begins with former NFL safety Coy Wire

As the NFL season begins, The Sports Extra Podcast gets the inside look from former Bills & Falcons safety Coy Wire.
The Cedar Cliff grad is a sports reporter for CNN after achieving his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. Coy talks about growing up in Central Pennsylvania, his experience covering sports internationally and what would happen if Buffalo were to win a Super Bowl.
Playing Career
A Harrisburg, Pa. native, Wire wrestled and played football for Cedar Cliff High School before committing to Stanford University.
He graduated from Stanford, and was the first player in modern school history to lead the team in rushing one year and tackles in another.
He was drafted in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft to the Buffalo Bills. He was named a team captain for both the Bills and the Atlanta Falcons over his nine year career.
He also received the Ed Block Courage Award, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and Special Teams Player of the Year honors during his career.
CNN Career
Wire joined CNN Sports in 2015 as a full time anchor and correspondent. From Atlanta, Wire anchors daily Bleacher Report segments, covers events and serves as an expert contributor across all platforms. He appears regularly on CNN programs Early Start, New Day and CNN Newsroom, in addition to HLN’s Morning Express with Robin Meade and Weekend Express with Lynn Smith. He also contributes to CNN International’s World Sport program and to CNN Digital on a broad range of crossover sports stories.
Wire’s many field assignments include on-the-ground coverage of the annual Army-Navy football game, 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and Super Bowls 50 and 53.
Wire wrote an inspirational book, Change Your Mind, which was published in 2012. He then served as a game analyst, studio analyst and online writer for Fox Sports before joining CNN.
Also in the episode
Plus the podcast breaks down expectations for the 2021-22 NFL season, where the Eagles/Steelers/Ravens will end up, and biggest storylines to watch.
