Episode 22: Meet new Hershey Bears coach Scott Allen, one month until puck drops on 2021-22 season

There’s a new coach in Chocolatetown; Scott Allen takes over as the 27th head coach in Hershey Bears franchise history.

He sat down with The Sports Extra Podcast to talk about his coaching philosophy, Spencer Carbery’s influence and playing hockey as a kid outside of Boston. Allen brings 25 years of coaching experience to Hershey, including the past two seasons as an assistant on the Bears bench.

Hockey Career

In his accomplished career, Allen has been behind the bench for over 1,800 games at the NHL, AHL, and ECHL levels. He joined Hershey’s staff as an assistant coach in 2019, working under Spencer Carbery and helping the Bears to the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the American Hockey League’s regular season champions in 2020-21.

The New Bedford, Mass. native has coached 13 seasons in the AHL. He started the 2015-16 campaign as an assistant coach with the Portland Pirates, and was promoted to head coach of the Pirates on Jan. 1, 2016, helping guide the club to a playoff berth. In addition to Portland, Allen has worked as an assistant coach with San Antonio (2002-04, 2014-15), Lowell (2004-05), Omaha (2005-07), Quad City (2007-09), Peoria (2012-13), and Chicago (2013-14). He twice took over head coaching duties mid-season with San Antonio in 2002-03 and 2003-04.

Allen’s NHL experience includes a stint with the New York Islanders where he served as an assistant coach from 2009-12, coaching current Hershey captain Matt Moulson. Allen also worked as an assistant coach with the Florida Panthers in 2016-17 before joining the Arizona Coyotes in 2017 to oversee the team’s defense and penalty kill units. Under Allen’s watch, the Coyotes were tied for the top penalty kill unit in the NHL in 2018-19 at 85%, and the team tied for fifth in the NHL in goals against.

Allen started his coaching career in Pennsylvania, joining the ECHL’s Johnstown Chiefs as an assistant coach in 1996-97. He took over head coaching duties later in 1997, and served as the Chiefs bench boss until 2002. A former forward, Allen played professionally before moving behind the bench, including claiming back-to-back ECHL titles with Carolina in 1989 and Greensboro in 1990.

Also in the episode

The podcast also breaks down the upcoming 2021-22 Hershey Bears season, expectations for the best team in the AHL in 2021 and how the roster is shaping up.

