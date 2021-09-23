Episode 23: Contenders or Pretenders? Penn State, NFL outlook

Who is a contender or pretender? It’s reached that point in the football season where teams have to prove that a fast start isn’t a fluke.

The Sports Extra Podcast breaks down Penn State’s 3-0 start and big win over then-22nd-ranked Auburn, plus the Ravens/Eagles/Steelers prospects after two weeks of the NFL season and other top headlines from around sports.

Penn State 2021 outlook

No. 6 ranked Penn State is off to great start after big wins over ranked Wisconsin 16-10 and Auburn 28-20, plus a win over defending MAC champions Ball State 44-13.

QB Sean Clifford and first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich seem to be on the same page and the defense is back to it’s top-five form.

Now Penn State could have a legitimate shot at the College Football Playoff with a wins against Iowa or Ohio State.

Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens took down the AFC Champion Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 thanks to some crucial plays by rookie Odafe Oweh, including a fumble recovery.

The Ravens (1-1) have shown promise through the beginning of the season despite a growing list of injuries to their running backs, wide receivers and defense.

Who is more disappointing Eagles/Steelers?

The Eagles at 1-1 and the Steelers with the same record both have significant issues. The Eagles looked good in their season opener under first-time head coach Nick Sirianni, but stumbled against the 49ers at home falling 17-11.

The Steelers on the flip side had a stellar win over a potential Super Bowl contender in the Buffalo Bills 23-16 in the opener. Then Pittsburgh fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 26-17 in Week 2. QB Ben Roethlisberger suffered a left pectoral injury, but hopes to be ready to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

How crucial is Big Ben to the Steelers success this season? Can Sirianni shed the weight of the previous coaching staff and win on his own? (Read: don’t run the Philly Special…)

Quick Hits with the podcast

Ben Simmons: The Sixers guard does not intend to attend training camp in one week and hasn’t spoken to the organization since August. This story has been circulating for the entire summer and the drama has tanked Simmons trade value.

Phillies: The Phillies are flirting with making the playoffs… still. Bryce Harper has emerged as an MVP favorite. And Philadelphia has about a 30 percent chance of making the playoffs. It is almost an impossible road for the Phils after losing to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, but there’s still a chance.

PLL Championship: Penn State grad Mac O’Keefe won a PLL Championship with the Chaos in his first season over the weekend. While league co-founder Paul Rabil officially retired from playing lacrosse after a 14-year playing career.

