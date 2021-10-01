Episode 24: Trash Talk, complacent Penn State & first female NFL Scout Connie Carberg

What good is it to have a podcast if you can’t trash talk your co-host after a particularly demoralizing fantasy football victory?

The Sports Extra Podcast talks about who’s on the hot seat in the NFL and wonders if Penn State is getting complacent after its highest ranking since 2017. Plus, the podcast sits down with the first scout in NFL history, Connie Carberg.

Hot Seat around the NFL

Jalen Hurts/Nick Sirianni: After a 1-2 start with some highly questionable play calling from first-year head coach Nick Sirianni, when is it time to try something new in Philadelphia?

Ben Roethlisberger: Speaking of something new, have the Steelers ever wondered how long is too long when it comes to Big Ben? The answer is that the offense needed new life at QB three seasons ago.

Matt Nagy: Friend of the podcast Matt Nagy and his Chicago Bears are 0-3 with quarterback drama that makes our heads spin. Can rookie Justin Fields carry the weight of his head coach’s job while starting QB Andy Dalton is hurt?

First Female NFL Scout Connie Carberg

This week The Sports Extra Podcast sat down with the first female scout in NFL history to talk about how the game has evolved, what she sees in Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson and what it’s like to see more women getting into the NFL.

Carberg was the NFL’s first female scout and broke barriers without even trying. Growing up around the team that she’d love more than most anything else was a blessing for Connie. It all began when her father, Dr. Calvin Nicholas became the Jets’ team internist (and would be for 24 more years). It was one thing to go to every Jets game, but another to turn it into a profession. Following high school, Connie attended the Ohio State University and learned more about football from her mentor and friend, Woody Hayes. Woody took the young Connie under his wing, allowing her to attend every OSU practice, open or closed to the public.

After graduation, Connie was offered a job as a secretary with the New York Jets, and subsequently showed her talents, moving into the scouting department, and marking the first time a woman ever made a draft selection in the NFL (she chose Mike Bartoszek, in the 17th round).

Connie was named the first female scout in NFL history in 1976, under Mike Holovak, and some of the best drafts in New York Jets history occurred with her help. Connie also discovered the passionate defensive end, Mark Gastineau, solidifying her contributions to Jets history.

Is Penn State complacent?

This is a debate swirling around Penn State, which was ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 college football poll after its 38-17 win over Villanova.

Is the team too complacent and over confident?

Head Coach James Franklin says he wants the guys to tune out the noise and stop putting too much stock in the praise being heaped on the team through four weeks. His third-year starting quarterback, conversely, wants everyone to know he thinks this is the best team in the country.

So which one is it?

Quick Hits with the podcast

Justin Tucker: Ravens kicker makes NFL history with a 66-yard field goal to beat the Lions 19-17.

Rashod Bateman: Ravens first-round rookie WR Rashod Bateman is off IR after his groin injury that required surgery.

Phillies: Don’t even get Logan started… and thank goodness Shiner wasn’t in the room.

