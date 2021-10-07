Episode 25: Super Bowl Champ & Wilkes-Barre legend Qadry Ismail, Top-5 matchup Penn State vs. Iowa

Penn State faces its toughest task of the season against No. 3 Iowa on the road. Can the No. 4 ranked Nittany Lions improve to 6-0 this Saturday?

Lots to consider this week as Penn State continues its campaign towards the Big Ten Championship and possible College Football Playoff appearance.

Plus, The Sports Extra Podcast sits down with Wilkes Barre legend, Syracuse two-sport all-American and Super Bowl Champion Qadry Ismail. The Missile talks about his roots in Northeast Pennsylvania, getting some “seasoning” playing for Syracuse and tells the story of the time he was almost electrocuted during a broadcast.

Qadry Ismail

High school career

Qadry Ismail moved to the Wilkes-Barre area during middle school, and quickly became a legend in Pennsylvania athletics. He attended Meyers High School (which has since combined with other schools to form Wilkes-Barre Area) where “The Missile” played football, ran track and even had a stint as a skiier.

He was ranked the nation’s best high school hurdler by Track & Field News in 1988. He was a six-time PIAA AA State champion in the 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles and 4×100. He also medaled in 4×400 and was a two-time state team champion in track and field.

As a football player, Qadry was a two-time All-scholastic selection as a wide receiver and defensive back. He was inducted into the PIAA Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Syracuse University Career

After high school, Qadry continued his football and track career at Syracuse University. He was the first two sports All-American at Syracuse since Jim Brown in 1957.

This photo provided by Syracuse University, shows wide receiver Qadry Ismail of Syracuse University, 1992. (AP Photo/Syracuse University)

His college football career spanned from 1989-1992. In 44 games, he compiled 73 receptions for 1,318 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 433 yards on 34 carriers and six touchdowns. He was a prolific kick returner, fielding 105 kicks for 2,290 yards and one score.

NFL Career

19 Sep 1999: Qadry Ismail #87 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the PSINet Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport

14 Jan 2001: Qadry Ismail #87 of the Baltimore Ravens moves with the ball as Anthony Dorsett #33 of the Oakland Raiders runs after him during the game at the Network Associates Colisuem in Oakland, California. The Ravens defeated the Raiders 16-3. Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport

22 Oct 2000: Qadry Ismail #87 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at the PSINET Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The Titans defeated the Ravens 14-6.Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Scott Shields tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail, breaking up a pass from Ravens quarterback Scott Mitchell, in the second quarter of a game at PSI Net Stadium in Baltimore Sunday, Sept. 19, 1999. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail, right, and Jacksonville Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin, fourth from left, have different reactions as referee Jeff Triplette, third from left, rules that after review, Ismail’s two-yard fourth-quarter touchdown reception stands Sunday, Oct. 28, 2001, in Baltimore. The touchdown lifted the Ravens to an 18-17 win. Also shown are field judge Duke Carroll (11) and Jaguars cornerback Thomas Kiwaukee (41). (AP Photo/Roberto Borea)

Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver Qadry Ismail reacts during the Ravens’ Super Bowl victory parade, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2001, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Qadry Ismail (83) dives for extra yardage as New Orleans Saints defender Ken Irvin makes the tackle in the first quarter of a preseason game Friday night, Aug. 30, 2002, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Qadry Ismail, right, is hugged by his brother Raghib “Rocket” Ismail of the Los Angeles Raiders, Sept. 5, 1993 in Los Angeles, after the Raiders beat the Vikings 24-7. Rocket, who joined the Raiders as a receiver kick-returner, was not activated for the game. Qadry is a rookie from Syracuse University. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

Qadry was then selected in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings with the 52nd overall pick. He played for the Vikings, Dolphins, Saints, Ravens and Colts.

When Qadry joined the Baltimore Ravens in 1999, he led the team with 68 catches for 1,105 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He posted a career-high 258 yards against the Steelers that season.

One of those everlasting moments for Qadry came in Super Bowl XXXV when the Ravens defeated the New York Giants 34-7. The WR reeled in a 47-yard reception, which he says was the longest play from scrimmage.

Ismail retired in 2002 and now has a successful career in broadcasting football and training the next generation of athletes.

Quick Hits with the podcast

Urban Meyer: If you haven’t yet seen the video of the Jags coach at his own bar in Ohio, be ready to lose all respect for the coach (if you had any to begin with). At what point does Jacksonville pull the plug on the Meyer experiment?

Brady & Belichick: The half-second hug seen around the world will be overanalyzed for years to come after the Bucs beat the Patriots in Foxboro over the weekend. Just remember, a relationship is never as good or as bad as it seems from the outside.

