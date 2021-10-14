Episode 26: Fake injuries, Penn State group therapy & Hershey Bears season begins

This Penn State bye week has been the most dramatic one in recent memory.

There’s the unknown of QB1 Sean Clifford’s future after an injury against Iowa in the Nittany Lions first loss of the season. Plus Penn State lost defensive tackle PJ Mustipher for the rest of the season on the first defensive drive of the game.

Then there’s Iowa’s coach Kirk Ferentz claiming Penn State was faking injuries while he defends his fans for booing the PSU players.

LISTEN ON

The squad is joined by abc27 meteorologists and Penn State alum Dan Tomaso and Brett Thackara to break down the PSU outlook and if there is a path to the College Football Playoff.

Hershey Bears begin the 2021-22 season

Keep with the episode to hear from Voice of the Hershey Bears Zack Fisch as the Chocolate and White begin their 2021-22 quest for the Calder Cup under first-year head coach Scott Allen.

The Capitals promoted Allen to head coach of the franchise in August after Spencer Carbery accepted an assistant coach position in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Allen was an assistant for Chocolate & White since 2019.

Allen brings 25 years of coaching experience to Hershey, coaching in over 1,800 games across the NHL, AHL, and ECHL. He has been a head coach in the American Hockey League with the Portland Pirates in 2016 and twice took over the role mid-season with San Antonio from 2002-04.

His motto coming into the 2021-22 season? Eat chocolate and win championships.

Quick Hits with the podcast

Jon Gruden: The longtime NFL coach resigned as Raiders head coach this week. An investigation into the Washington Football Team revealed racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails from Gruden to WFT team president Bruce Allen and others. Is this really the NFL culture behind the scenes? Where does the league go from here?

Ben Simmons: The biggest offseason drama is back in Philly after saying he would never return. Ben Simmons szn…..?

Meet the voices behind the podcast: Allie Berube and Logan Reever. The Sports Extra Podcast is designed to bring listeners closer to the games, teams, and athletes they love. The podcast will dive deeper than the hosts can go on TV.

The Sports Extra Podcast releases episodes every Thursday. The goal is to talk about national sports with a local flair. Allie & Logan bring guests on each week to share their perspectives on sports.

You can catch The Sports Extra Podcast presented by abc27 each week. The team drops new episodes every Thursday. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or right here on abc27.com.