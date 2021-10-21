Episode 27: Sean Clifford or bust, Kyle Brady on Penn State, Ben Simmons scandal

Without QB Sean Clifford, the Penn State football season is over.
Head Coach James Franklin can’t name a starting QB as Clifford still works towards a full recovery. Does that mean any hope of making the College Football Playoff is shot?
The Sports Extra Podcast sits down with All-American tight end Kyle Brady, who played on the 1994 undefeated Penn State team. The Cedar Cliff grad breaks down how difficult a QB competition can be on the team, why booing injuries is classless and gets us caught up on life as a dad, coach and businessman.
Kyle Brady
The Camp Hill native was a three sport athlete at Cedar Cliff High School, playing football, basketball and baseball. As a senior, he was named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year and was the recipient of the Bobby Dodd Award, given to the nation’s top offensive lineman.
Brady chose to continue his football career at Penn State. The tight end was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a consensus All-America selection as a senior.
He was a part of that 1994 Penn State team that went undefeated, won the conference championship and the school’s first Rose Bowl victory.
When he graduated, he was ranked seventh in all-time receptions at Penn State.
Brady was drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft with the 9th overall pick.
His NFL career would span 13 seasons with the Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.
Brady’s best season in the NFL was his first with the Jags after signing with the team in 1999. In the 2000 season, he had 729 receiving yards on 64 catches (both career highs).
He signed a two-year contract on March 3, 2007 with the Patriots. According to reports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had wanted to draft Brady in 1995 as head coach of the Browns with the 10th pick.
Brady played 14 games for the Patriots in 2007 catching nine passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He retired before the 2008 season.
Ben Simmons returns to Philly
Ben Simmons has made his less-than-triumphant return to the 76ers. And promptly got himself booted off the team for the first game of the season.
What should Doc Rivers do with the embattled point guard? And how do his teammates like Joel Embiid feel about Simmons attitude?
Quick Hits with the podcast
Hi Steve: Meet our new Podcast Producer Steve Legore.
Derrick Henry: Is there anyone better in the NFL right now than the Titans running back? Should he win NFL MVP this season?
Steelers stink: Did Pittsburgh hold on way to long to QB Ben Roethlisberger?
Hershey Bears: The Chocolate & White will win the Calder Cup in the 2021-22 season. Mark our words.
Grocery delivery prices: Logan struggles to understand supply and demand.
