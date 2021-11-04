Episode 28: Best case for Penn State, Eagles playoff chances, best basketball season begins

(WHTM) — Penn State suffered its third-straight loss this season to Ohio State, can the Nittany Lions win out and still have a successful season? Where do the Eagles, Ravens, and Steelers stand with nine weeks to go in the NFL regular season?

Plus The Sports Extra Podcast breaks down the implications of Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19, a future without Ben Simmons, and the reason college basketball is the best college sport.

Penn State’s future in last four games

Penn State suffered its third-straight loss of the season, but finally looked more like the Penn State that jumped out to a 5-0 record. The Nittany Lions feature a 100 percent healthy Sean Clifford who left the Iowa game with an injury that has lingered for the last month.

Can Penn State put together a successful run in the last four games of the season and still contend for a top Bowl game? Maybe even a spot in the Big Ten Championship?

Many goals are still before them.

NFL season hits the halfway point

Despite winning three straight games, the Steelers have the longest road to climb to get to the playoffs. Right now, Pittsburgh sits at third in the AFC North standings behind the Ravens and Bengals.

The Ravens at 5-2 through the first eight weeks lead the division. Despite all the injuries, Baltimore has still put together the best record to date.

Logan Reever has a plan for the Eagles and it involved an 8-9 record and a path to the playoffs. More realistic people believe the Eagles will end up well below 500.

Quick Hits with the podcast

Illegal Touching: Producer Shiner now has a new football rule to hate.

Fans should love James Franklin: What the PSU head coach has brought to Happy Valley in eight years rivals any other coach in school history. Learn to love him while you have him, Penn State fans.

