Episode 3: NFL Network’s Kim Jones on fantasy football, Twitter trolls & path as journalist

The Sports Extra Podcast tackles what it’s like to be a sports reporter with NFL Network’s Kim Jones. The Dallastown High School graduate grew up in the Midstate, studied at Penn State, and is now covering the NFL 24/7.

Jones has worked for WFAN, Yes Network, and is currently reports from her home base in New Jersey for NFL Network. The Penn State graduate started her career for The Star-Ledger newspaper covering Rutgers and then the Giants. She credits that start in the newspaper for her tenacity when chasing a story and getting it factually correct at all costs.

In 2005, she was hired by the YES Network as a reporter for Yankees games, game analyst and writer for the network’s blog. Jones joined NFL Network before the 2012-13 season and as reported from New York ever since. She has also served as a co-host on WFAN.

She details what it was like breaking into the industry, how she looks at the athletes she covers and her perspective on the 2021 NFL Draft. You can catch our interview with Kim Jones (10:55-53:14), understand her friendship with Odell Beckham Jr (28:00-32:22), and hear about the incident that saved her life (47:36-52:24).

Plus, Logan and Allie discuss the upcoming Minor League Baseball season, the lack of respect for defense in the NFL, and Logan’s storied high school basketball career.

Meet the voices behind the podcast: Allie Berube and Logan Reever. The Sports Extra Podcast is designed to bring listeners closer to the games, teams and athletes they love. The podcast will dive deeper than the hosts can go on TV.

The Sports Extra Podcast will release episodes every Thursday and will range in sports topics. The goal is to talk about national sports with a local flair. Allie & Logan plan to bring in guests each week to share their perspectives on sports.

You can catch The Sports Extra Podcast presented by abc27 starting April 22nd. The team drops new episodes every Thursday. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or right here on abc27.com.