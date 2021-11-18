Episode 30: Matt Moulson, Eagles to Super Bowl, Penn State Stay or Go

Can the 4-6 Eagles make a playoff push under first year head coach Nick Sirianni? Is Penn State trending in the wrong direction at the wrong time in program history? Will the Bears return to Calder Cup winning form?

Lots of championship talk on The Sports Extra Podcast this week. Plus, Allie and Logan sit down with hockey veteran and Bears captain Matt Moulson to get his take on the 2021-22 season so far.

Eagles

Will the Eagles make the Super Bowl after a big road win against the Broncos? Apparently there are Philly fans who legit think that.

If the Eagles can turn in a 8-9 or better record, there is a conceivable path to the playoffs. With the Saints, Jets, Cowboys, two games against the Giants, and two against Washington left on the schedule, all hope is not lost just yet headed into Week 11.

Steelers/Ravens/AFC North

All hope is lost for the Steelers, however, who continue to perform with lackluster effort behind a waning Big Ben.

When you look top to bottom of the AFC North, any team still has a shot without a clear favorite. Best argument is for the Baltimore Ravens to emerge as Division champs, but only time will tell in the final seven weeks of the regular season.

Matt Moulson & the Hershey Bears

The Hershey Bears aren’t off to the start they hoped for this season under first year head coach Scott Allen. Sitting at third in the Atlantic Division, the Bears have a 6-4-2-1 record one month into the season.

Although third isn’t a disaster by any stretch of the imagination, there’s plenty Hershey wants to clean up.

The Sports Extra Podcast sits down with captain Matt Moulson to chat about trying to win a Calder Cup, his taste in music and whether this Bears team can pull it together.



Penn State: Stay or Go?

As Penn State heads into Senior Day, does it even matter who the Nittany Lions celebrate on Saturday? COVID-19 gave everyone in the program an extra year of eligibility.

So with that in mind, who will return for one more run at the Big Ten Championship? Sean Clifford? Jaquan Brisker?

Quick Hits with the podcast

Heisman Hopeful & Fantasy Fantasies: Steve would like everyone to know he clinched a playoff spot in the abc27 fantasy league.

Check his credential: Why do we credential every single blogger who wants to cover college sports? It leads to ridiculous questions in a college football press conference and terrible, biased reporting.

Why can’t we be friends?: Logan loves Jennifer Anniston.

