Episode 36: Kim Jones on Micah Parsons’ historic season, NFL playoffs

(WHTM) — It’s hard to follow up the greatest weekend in NFL playoffs history, however, the storylines going forward provide plenty of intrigue. NFL reporter Kim Jones joins The Sports Extra Podcast to break down covering Bills/Chiefs Divisional, the quarterback landscape across the league, and Micah Parsons historic season.

The Dallastown native is one of the most well-respected reporters covering the NFL, dating back to her start as a columnist for The Star-Ledger newspaper in Newark, New Jersey. Jones was one of the first guests to come on The Sports Extra Podcast back in early May 2021.

Also in the episode

NFL Playoffs: Who made the biggest mistake over the weekend? Was it the Tampa Bay Buccaneers all-out blitzing? The Packers special teams collapsing entirely against the 49ers?

Nick Scott’s breakout game: The Lancaster native put on quite the show against the Bucs over the weekend. The Rams safety picked off Tom Brady and was a part of the stunning defeat of the Super Bowl Champions.

Baseball Hall of Fame: Should steroids keep players out of the HOF? Is there a way to evaluate talent before and after performance enhancing drugs? Should baseball use a Hall of Fame class to explore the historic steroid use in the sport?

Quick Hits

Aaron Rodgers to the Broncos?: Producer Steve’s Denver Broncos get a whole lot better if they can add Aaron Rodgers at QB. What’s the path to getting the three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion?

Hershey Bears Teddy Bear Toss: Over the weekend, the Hershey Bears collected 52,341 stuffed animals in one of the most magical scenes in all of sports. Allie Berube explains why the 20-year tradition should continue for the next 20 years.

