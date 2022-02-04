Episode 37: Terrell Davis on Super Bowl 56 & Tom Brady’s retirement from NFL

(WHTM) — A big Super Bowl week could only be outdone by the biggest retirement announcement in NFL history. This week on The Sports Extra Podcast, the squad tries to put a bow on the craziest NFL season.

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Terrell Davis joins The Sports Extra Podcast to talk about his Big Game memories, Super Bowl 56 and what Tom Brady’s retirement means for football. The Broncos running back also shares a special connection to the midstate.

Plus friend of the podcast Todd Rucci joins the squad to talk about playing on the Patriots when Brady was a rookie. The Warwick football dad and Penn State alum sheds some light on the GOAT’s historic career.

Also in the episode

Super Bowl matchup: After a truly compelling Championship Sunday, the Super Bowl sets up the opportunity to crown a first time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

Who leaked Tom Brady’s retirement: Did the leak from TB12’s camp follow the Boston-favorite movie The Departed? And do Logan and Allie have the worst Boston accents of all time?

Quick Hits

A goodbye poem to Tom Brady: No one should leave Allie alone with her own emotions… she writes poems to her favorite athlete of all time.

One day contracts are useless: Logan, on the other hand, couldn’t care less about the sentimentality of saying goodbye.

