Episode 39: Simmons for Harden, Penn State’s title chances & Super Bowl reactions

(WHTM) — Ben Simmons is finally out of the Sixers organization, and Philadelphia now welcomes James Harden after one of the biggest trades in recent NBA history. Does Harden make the 76ers a NBA title contender?

Plus, can Micah Shrewsberry become the winningest coach in Penn State Men’s Basketball history? Maybe that’s not so far fetched. More than that, as the dust settles on Penn State football’s coaching carousel and signing day surprises… is this team built to win a championship in the next two seasons?

Finally, the podcast breaks down our Super Bowl reactions. The Rams win feels expected, and frankly, feels boring. Is Matt Stafford now a Hall of Fame candidate? Did anyone care about the game? It was a lackluster ending to an incredible NFL playoffs.

College basketball has the best home court advantage: Top teams in college basketball win like 90 percent of their games at home. That has to be the most dominant home court/field advantage of any sport.

Penn State football is two years away: What James Franklin has built the past three years with the pieces he has brought in will put the Nittany Lions in the position to make the CFP within the next two season. What’s the only thing still holding them back? Their quarterback.

James Harden won’t change the Sixers: Philly gave up too much to get James Harden. And the beard is not enough to win an Eastern Conference Finals.

