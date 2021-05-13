The Sports Extra Podcast Episode 4: Hershey Bears Spencer Carbery on Cup-less season, McMichael’s future & Yale graduates doing math

Why even have a season if the AHL isn’t going to play the Calder Cup Playoffs? This week, The Sports Extra Podcast asked Hershey Bears Head Coach Spencer Carbery that very question.

Carbery is wrapping up his third season as the Bears Head Coach; he came to Hershey from the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays. At just 39 years old, Carbery is one of the youngest and most successful coaches in hockey.

In fact, pro teams under his leadership have finished below .500 only once in his eight seasons. In his first season with the Bears, Carbs engineered a 17-game point streak pushing the Bears from worst team to a playoff contender.

Carbs recently negotiated a three-year contract extension and will remain in Hershey for the foreseeable future.

In this week’s episode, Carbs explains how the team stayed on task for 100 days of hockey (26:05), how he handles Capitals prospects and their development (34:48), and why Hershey is a special place (30:01).

Plus, Logan and Allie debate the most annoying habits in a weight room, whether or not fans need to attend games for it to be interesting, and whether or not the show will make its fifth episode.

Meet the voices behind the podcast: Allie Berube and Logan Reever. The Sports Extra Podcast is designed to bring listeners closer to the games, teams and athletes they love. The podcast will dive deeper than the hosts can go on TV.

The Sports Extra Podcast will release episodes every Thursday and will range in sports topics. The goal is to talk about national sports with a local flair. Allie & Logan plan to bring in guests each week to share their perspectives on sports.

