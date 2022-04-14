(WHTM) — Penn State QB Sean Clifford launched an NIL business called Limitless to guide student-athletes through the challenges of managing their own brand.

Not only is Clifford now a CEO, but he’s still managing the responsibilities of a Big Ten starting quarterback and captain of Penn State. We chat about how he’s balancing all these demands and how he plans to change the opportunities for future college athletes.

NBA Playoffs: The Sports Extra Podcast talks about the Sixers chances in the NBA playoffs and if James Harden will be capable of leading Philadelphia to a championship.

Meet the voices behind the podcast: Allie Berube and Logan Reever. The Sports Extra Podcast is designed to bring listeners closer to the games, teams, and athletes they love. The podcast will dive deeper than the hosts can go on TV.

