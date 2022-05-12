HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — All good things must come to an end, and in the case of the Hershey Bears that end came entirely too soon.

For the first time in three years, the AHL playoffs returned from their COVID hiatus and the Bears were poised for a run at the Calder Cup. Those dreams were cut short after years of what-ifs in the first round Game 3 overtime period against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Sports Extra Podcast catches up with Bears Head Coach Scott Allen to talk about the end of the year, the lessons learned and the plan for the offseason.

LISTEN ON

Meet the voices behind the podcast: Allie Berube and Logan Reever. The Sports Extra Podcast is designed to bring listeners closer to the games, teams, and athletes they love. The podcast will dive deeper than the hosts can go on TV.

The Sports Extra Podcast releases episodes every Thursday. The goal is to talk about national sports with a local flair. Allie & Logan bring guests on each week to share their perspectives on sports.

You can catch The Sports Extra Podcast presented by abc27 each week. The team drops new episodes every Thursday. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or right here on abc27.com.