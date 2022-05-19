HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Growing up in Middletown, Sweeny Murti’s broadcast dreams got an early start; a love of baseball has turned into a lifelong career.

The now Yankees reporter for WFAN grew up calling basketball and football games on the radio while a student in middle school and Middletown High School. His path took him to Penn State, and then professionally with brief stops in Harrisburg and Philadelphia before he landed in New York.

In this week’s episode of The Sports Extra Podcast, Murti talks through his journey to WFAN, advice he would give his younger self, enjoying each moment and if the Yankees can sustain their early season success.

