(WHTM) — Hoop It Up 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament comes to City Island on Saturday, June 4. The street basketball festival is open to all ages, and already has dozens of teams signed up to participate.

This week on The Sports Extra Podcast, Allie Berube is joined by Trinity alum Drew Dawson. The basketball standout is bringing the 3-on-3 tournament to his hometown.

