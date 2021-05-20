Episode 5: Caps Broadcaster John Walton on NHL playoffs, plus predictions on Sixers Finals chances

Can the Washington Capitals find some late-season magic and make a run to the Stanley Cup Finals? We asked Caps Play-by-Play Broadcast John Walton that very question.

Walton is the voice of the Washington Capitals, but previously spent almost a decade as the voice of the Hershey Bears from 2002-11. In August, he will reach 10 years with the Capitals franchise.

He serves as the team’s Director of Broadcasting, and is also a play-by-play broadcaster for NBC Sports. Walton made his NBC Olympics debut in the 2018 Winter Games calling Women’s Hockey games.

Walton got his start in radio in college at Miami University where he studied Mass Communications and serves as Sports Director of the student radio station.

In this week’s episode, Walton talks Caps limping into playoffs with injury-prone roster, Craig Anderson look-alike, and tells Caps fans it’s OK to believe.

Plus, Logan and Allie debate who the squad thinks is winning the NBA MVP in 2021, and how far the Sixers are going to go in the playoffs.

Meet the voices behind the podcast: Allie Berube and Logan Reever. The Sports Extra Podcast is designed to bring listeners closer to the games, teams and athletes they love. The podcast will dive deeper than the hosts can go on TV.

The Sports Extra Podcast will release episodes every Thursday and will range in sports topics. The goal is to talk about national sports with a local flair. Allie & Logan plan to bring in guests each week to share their perspectives on sports.

