Episode 6: College recruiting secrets, TikTok & tight ends with ASU’s Adam Breneman

How does it feel to be one of the youngest assistant coaches in Power 5 football? What’s it like learning from football legend Herm Edwards? Is the transfer portal ruining college football?

This week on The Sports Extra Podcast, Midstate native Adam Breneman answers all those and more. The 26-year-old is the tight ends coach at Arizona State University under Head Coach Herm Edwards.

He shares the secret to college recruiting (30:32), relating to players (34:51) and learning from Herm Edwards (45:12).

Playing career

The Cedar Cliff grad was a stud tight end coming out of high school as the highest ranked recruit in the country at that position. He is the PIAA all-time leader in receiving yards for his position.

At Cedar Cliff, he holds the record for career yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns. In his three seasons, he totaled 144 receptions, 2,244 yards and 23 touchdowns. He holds every single-season receiving record for the Colts.

The TE fielded scholarship offers from over 30 schools, but eventually committed to play at Penn State.

As a freshman he appeared in 11 games and took over as starter in the second half of the season. He finished with 15 receptions, 186 yards and 3 touchdowns. He was named a True Freshman All-American by 247Sports.com. He redshirted his sophomore season as injuries began to plague his Happy Valley career.

He transferred to UMass to finish out his last two years of eligibility. In 2016 and 17, Breneman led the country in receiving by a tight end and was named an All-American once again.

Breneman finished his college career with 149 receptions, 1,758 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Plus the podcast squad talks much-needed rivalries in golf, Julio Jones to the Patriots and the importance of the Sixers winning the NBA Finals.

