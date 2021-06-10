Episode 8: LeSean McCoy on NFL future, winning two Super Bowls, greatest adversity in playing career

Would Super Bowl Champion LeSean McCoy consider retirement this offseason? He says it’s not completely off the table in this week’s episode of The Sports Extra Podcast.

Shady talks about winning back-to-back Super Bowls, whether he’s considering retirement and what it is like to be at the highest level and be set back.

He details Tom Brady’s work ethic and how that compares to his high school coach. He grew up from a boy in Harrisburg to a man in the league and credits his time at Bishop McDevitt High School for that growth.

LISTEN ON

Growing Up in Harrisburg

Shady was born and raised in Harrisburg. He decided to attend Bishop McDevitt for high school, following in the footsteps of fellow Harrisburg-native running back Ricky Watters.

At McDevitt, Shady turned into a superstar, but it wasn’t a time without trials.

He started gaining national attention during his sophomore season when he rushed for 406 yards in a single game. By his junior season, he compiled 2.828 yards and 35 touchdowns. That year he was named AAAA player of the year.

McCoy committed to Miami to play football, but academic issues and a broken ankle at the beginning of his senior season cut that commitment short.

Instead, McCoy would attend a prep school after Bishop McDevitt before playing for the Pitt Panthers.

By 2009, McCoy would be drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles. By 2021, he would have multiple Pro Bowls, All-Pros and two Super Bowl titles.

In the Episode

Harrisburg’s own LeSean McCoy joined The Sports Extra Podcast this week to talk about his hopes for his next NFL team, his real estate investing and the emotions when he broke his ankle.

Plus the podcast talks Sixers playoff picture and some disappointing NFL news for Producer Tyler.

Meet the voices behind the podcast: Allie Berube and Logan Reever. The Sports Extra Podcast is designed to bring listeners closer to the games, teams and athletes they love. The podcast will dive deeper than the hosts can go on TV.

The Sports Extra Podcast will release episodes every Thursday and will range in sports topics. The goal is to talk about national sports with a local flair. Allie & Logan plan to bring in guests each week to share their perspectives on sports.

You can catch The Sports Extra Podcast presented by abc27 starting April 22nd. The team drops new episodes every Thursday. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or right here on abc27.com.



