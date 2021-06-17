Episode 9: Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy on NFL dreams, favorite food in Manheim & playing for the Barons

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to coach in the NFL? This week on The Sports Extra Podcast we’re talking to Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy.

Nagy grew up in Manheim, played football for the Manheim Central Barons and now is the Head Coach of the Chicago Bears.

The self-proclaimed foodie breaks down his favorite hometown restaurants, what it’s like to coach in one of the toughest sports markets in the country and his way of celebrating each day in the NFL (read: Chicago Bears dance parties).

Growing up in Manheim

Matt played a few sports while growing up in Manheim, but was quickly recognized as a fierce competitor on the football field. He took over as the starting quarterback in his junior season for Manheim Central. In 1994, he led the Barons to the PIAA Class AAA playoffs, on a 26-game winning streak. In the semifinals, Manheim Central came up against Berwick where Nagy completed 20 of 28 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. However, a costly interception with less than a minute to play sealed the 37-30 loss.

In his senior season, Nagy had 1,928 yards and 21 touchdowns with 358 yards rushing and six scores. The team was undefeated until another loss to Berwick in the semifinal for the second straight season.

Nagy breaks down his memories of Manheim Central and his favorite places to go when he comes home. You also have to hear his story about Manheim Township Head Coach Mark Evans.

