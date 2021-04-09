Get to know podcast producer Dave Shiner

The Sports Extra Podcast would not be possible without Dave Shiner because he is responsible for plugging in all the cords and getting the team on the air. Okay, it’s much more than cords… but the rest of the team doesn’t quite understand the technology yet.

He helped build the podcast studio with the abc27 engineering department and has taken the team to new heights.

Not only a tech guru, Shiner will join the podcast hosts Allie Berube and Logan Reever from time to time. Shiner has a wealth of Central Pennsylvania knowledge and was the only one on the team to play sports at the collegiate level.

A proud native of Central Pennsylvania, Shiner also loves spending time at the beach in the summer.

To know Dave Shiner is to know his passion for Penn State Football. You can catch him at Beaver Stadium many Saturdays in the fall.

Not only a Penn State fan, Shiner is a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan.

Shiner joined the abc27 team as a production assistant and has worked his way up to Senior Director overseeing many aspects of the daily tv broadcasts.

More about Shiner

Hometown: Shiner is a lifelong Central Pennsylvania resident. He was born in Camp Hill, Hamden Township and attended Cumberland Valley. (Go Eagles!)

College: For college, Shiner took his talents to Lycoming College in Williamsport where he was a three sport athlete. He swam, played water polo and lacrosse. (He’s one of the original lax bros.)

abc27 History: Shiner credits his start at abc27 to the late Gregg Mace. The story goes that Shiner had graduated college and was looking for his first job. Papa Shiner met Gregg through a mutual friend and one thing led to another. Shiner’s resume hit the right desk and he was hired as a production assistant. The rest is history.

Now Shiner is responsible for overseeing many technical aspects of abc27’s television broadcasts. He helps our content get from the reporters to the viewers each and every day.

Fandom: Although it was hazardous to his health for many years, Shiner is a die-hard Philadelphia Sports fan. He is almost always found in a Phillies hat and could talk for hours about the Eagles (if we let him). When it comes to college, there’s only one Happy Valley in Shiner’s mind. He’s been with Penn State through the good and bad; he’ll be our go-to guy to break it down during football season on the pod.

Hobbies: When we said Shiner was the original lax bro, we meant it. Not only did he grow up playing the game, but he’s now a youth lacrosse coach in the area. If he’s ever running out of the podcast studio in a hurry, chances are he’s late to practice.

Other things you have to know: Shiner would like you to know his favorite color is green and he would rather be on a beach.

NOTE: Allie Berube wrote this bio for Shiner because he doesn’t like talking about himself.

You can catch The Sports Extra Podcast presented by abc27 starting April 22nd. The team drops new episodes every Thursday. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or right here on abc27.com.