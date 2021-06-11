LeSean McCoy contemplates retirement after back-to-back Super Bowl titles, exclusive interview on The Sports Extra Podcast

After 12 years in the league, is it time for LeSean McCoy to retire? If he hangs up his cleats, it will be in style. The running back has won two Super Bowls, been named to the Pro Bowl six times, was the NFL’s leading rusher in 2013, and is a two-time All-Pro.
“I would be lying to say that it wasn’t, it is,” McCoy says on whether he’s considering retirement. “Mentally I’m good with that. I got a lot of things set up, a lot of different gigs set up. It will keep me busy, and keep me active.”
The Eagles all-time leading rusher joined The Sports Extra Podcast this week to talk about his NFL future, what it would take for him to play another season in the NFL and if it is time to retire.
McCoy has talked about real estate investing on social media, continued to host charity events through his foundation Shades of Greatness, and began to formulate his plans for his post-playing career. His family is another consideration for retiring after 12 seasons.
“I try to look at the good from the bad, and if the good outweighs the bad, I’m okay with that,” McCoy said. “When I say bad, not like something will happen but just like if I don’t play, what is the worst that can happen if I don’t play? I might miss it. I’ve never done it. That’s the biggest thing thing, since I was like five or four I’ve been playing ball every year. So it’s just something that you take out of your life, that’s always been there. It’s all about adjusting and I’ll see what happens.”
NFL Career
His NFL career is storied, the running back was drafted in the second round by his hometown Philadelphia Eagles. Growing up outside of Harrisburg, McCoy says the Birds took a chance on him and he’ll always be a Philadelphia Eagle.
His place in the history books in Philly is fairly cemented. He’s the all-time leading rusher in franchise history.
Philadelphia Eagles
In six seasons, he compiled 6.792 yards and 44 touchdowns. He has the Eagles record over Wilbert Montgomery (6,538 yards), Brian Westbrook (5,995 yards) and Steve Van Buren (5,860 yards). Montgomery, Westbrook and Van Buren hit their marks in eight seasons, McCoy did so in just six.
In 2013, McCoy led the league in rushing yards with 1,607 on 314 attempts. He also chipped in 9 touchdowns that season.
Buffalo Bills
He played for the Eagles through the 2014-15 season, until Philadelphia traded McCoy to the Bills for LB Kiko Alonso.
His best season in Buffalo came in 2016, where he rushed for 1,267 yards on 234 attempts with 13 touchdowns. It is also his best season since leaving the Eagles.
Shady made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons with the Bills, and helped the team make the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
Kansas City Chiefs
He played four seasons with the Bills before the team released him in final roster cuts on August 31, 2019. That same day, former Eagles coach Andy Reid signed McCoy to a one-year, $3 million contract to play for the Kansas City Chiefs.
That season, Shady and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. He was used off and on throughout the season as a change-of-pace back. He was inactive for much of the postseason, only playing in one snap in the Divisional round against the Houston Texans.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In August of 2020, McCoy signed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joining a star-studded roster headlined by quarterback Tom Brady/
McCoy played a veteran role in the running back room, stacked with talent from Ronald Jones II, Leonard Fournette and Ke’Shawn Vaughn. In 2020, he has 10 carries for 31 yards and 15 receptions for 101 yards in ten games. At the end of the season, McCoy had his second Super Bowl ring, this time against his former team: the Chiefs.
McCoy joins a small list of players who have won back-to-back titles with different teams.
Future NFL Plans
In 2021, Shady’s NFL future is uncertain. He says he has talked to some teams, but wants to find the right fit if he’s going to come back to play another season.
The 32-year-old has 11,102 career rushing yards and 73 touchdowns, plus 3,898 yards on 518 receptions with 16 receiving touchdowns in 12 seasons.