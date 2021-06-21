Matt Nagy’s favorite places in Central PA, Chicago Bears Head Coach is a foodie

Matt Nagy calls himself a foodie. The Chicago Bears Head Coach loves pizza and wings, plus he has a wicked sweet tooth.

“I’m a big foodie, so I could go on and on about food all the time and the different places that I grew up [going to,]” Nagy said.

Nagy was raised in Manheim, Pa., played quarterback for the Manheim Central Barons and now is one of 32 head coaches in the NFL. But his roots in Central Pennsylvania run deep.

The coach joined The Sports Extra Podcast this summer and ran down his favorite places and things to eat when he’s in town.

A&M Pizza

39 Market Sq, Manheim, PA 17545

There is nothing like your hometown pizza joint, and for Matt Nagy that’s A&M Pizza.

“I know a lot of things have changed in Manheim since I’ve left, but I was raised on A&M Pizza,” Nagy said.

The family-owned business has three locations, including one in Manheim. According to A&M Pizza’s website, the restaurant strikes to create “only the best food for your family to enjoy!”

The Cat’s Meow

215 S Charlotte St, Manheim, PA 17545

The Cat’s Meow exterior (Photo courtesy of Melissa Matos)

Matt Nagy’s Manheim Central jersey hangs in The Cat’s Meow (Photo courtesy of Melissa Matos)

A huge win on Friday night to open the season, a team dinner before a big game, or an evening out with family. You always remember the restaurant that made up your childhood memories. For Nagy, that place is The Cat’s Meow on Charlotte Street.

“I was raised on going to The Cat’s Meow. I still joke with my kids to this day that we used to go to The Cat’s Meow on Charlotte Street there and have 10 cent wings every Thursday night as a football team,” Nagy said. “I actually had to do the math for my son and explain to him like ‘Listen, dude. Ten cents for 12 wings.’ It blew his mind.”

Häagen-Dazs

160 North Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA, 19406

So the coach loves pizza and wings, but his sweet tooth is even more well known around the Chicago Bears front office.

“Häagen-Dazs ice cream is one of my favorites,” Nagy said. “A lot of times I keep it simple with just the chocolate and vanilla, and if I ever feel like going out on a ledge, I’ll go with coffee but I’m Haagen Dazs all day long.”

When Nagy is feeling extra adventurous, he combines two of his favorite sweets (you’ll have to keep reading).

Wilbur Chocolate

45 N. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543

If you’ve lived near Lititz, you’ve tried and loved Wilbur Chocolate. Nagy is no exception.

“I will say too, [I’m a] big, big Wilbur Chocolate buds guy,” Nagy said. “How do you not like the Wilbur Chocolate buds?”

He says he likes the dark chocolate buds, but is more of a milk chocolate guy. Despite working over 700 miles away from the Wilbur store, Nagy’s office is stocked with chocolate buds.

“When we’re in there watching film, I have boxes of Wilbur Chocolate buds in my office. Pre-Covid, I was okay with people going in there and grabbing some, and now I’m a little more protective of who wants to go in there and grab some.”

In the 2021 season, Nagy will be back calling the plays for the Chicago Bears. His playbook looking for innovation, but his dessert game is already innovative.

“If you take a few of those [chocolate buds] and you sprinkle them on top of the Häagen-Dazs vanilla, there is nothing better than that.”

Nagy says it’s been a while since he’s been able to come home to Central Pennsylvania, but he still has family in the area.

“The food has still stayed unbelievably good in all those places,” Nagy said.

If you want to listen to more of The Sports Extra Podcast’s interview with Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy, you can do so by clicking here. The team drops new episodes every Thursday. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or right here on abc27.com.