Meet the podcast hosts: Logan Reever

Logan Reever brings some chaos to The Sports Extra Podcast in the best way possible. As one of the hosts each week, Logan will entertain you with stories and perspective that you didn’t see coming.

In his first year at abc27, he’s brought a breath of fresh air to Central Pennsylvania. His stories range from challenges on how well you know your teammates to thoughtful pieces on trailblazers in civil rights activism.

As the weekend sports anchor/reporter, Logan gets a few minutes each night to bring abc27 viewers the top headlines. That’s just not enough for us, so we’ve invited him to ramble on the podcast for as long as he likes.

More about Logan

Hometown: Logan was born in Nashua, New Hampshire but grew up in Jupiter, Florida (yes, where the Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron is from). In high school, he was class president all four years (crowning achievement?) where his greatest accomplishment was extending the time between classes.

Sports: He played basketball throughout high school, but his prospects beyond that were cut short by not one, not two, not three, but four broken ankles. (He was just a bit injury prone…)

College: Logan got his degree from Emerson College in Boston, MA. In college, he worked with WEBN News and interned at network stations (Boston 25, NBC Sports Boston, NBC 10) where he was given his first exposure to big sporting events for the Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox, and Bruins.

Resume: Logan joined the abc27 squad in September 2020. Before that he was a sports anchor/reporter in Charleston, SC where he covered the Clemson Tigers. He started his career in Lafayette, LA.

Fandom: With a family from New England, Logan found himself rooting for Boston sports teams. In fact, you have to watch his video (above) to find out which Boston legend he thinks he’d like to be (and no it’s not Tom Brady).

Hobbies: Eating. He has no other hobbies.

Other things you have to know: If he hasn’t had coffee that day, avoid all interaction.

You can catch The Sports Extra Podcast presented by abc27 starting April 22nd. The team drops new episodes every Thursday. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or right here on abc27.com.