Penn State All-American Kyle Brady breaks down QB situation, classless Iowa & program mentality

(WHTM) — Penn State All-American tight end Kyle Brady knows the Nittany Lions success depends on who is at quarterback on Saturday. The Cedar Cliff grad joined The Sports Extra Podcast this week to break down the outlook for No. 7 Penn State.

With so much being made about who will start at quarterback for the Nittany Lions against Illinois, Brady weighs in on how difficult it can be for an offense without a clear leader.

Following PSU’s first loss of the season 23-20 to Iowa, Brady explains why the comments made by Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz were shocking. (Hint: he also calls booing injuries and mocking players “classless”)

Plus, Brady talks about the biggest difference between college athletes today and 25 years ago, and explains the pressures social media can bring.

Brady played on the 1994 undefeated Penn State team before being drafted 9th overall to the New York Jets. That 1994 team also won the conference championship and the school’s first Rose Bowl victory. When Brady graduated, he was ranked seventh in all-time receptions at Penn State.

His NFL career would span 13 seasons with the Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots. Brady’s best season in the NFL was his first with the Jags after signing with the team in 1999. In the 2000 season, he had 729 receiving yards on 64 catches (both career highs).

