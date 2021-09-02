Premier Lacrosse League comes to Philly, co-founder Paul Rabil on semifinals & lacrosse growth

If you haven’t heard of the Premier Lacrosse League by now, you need to catch up. The PLL is one of the top emerging professional sports leagues in the world and its playoff semifinals are coming to Philadelphia this weekend.

League co-founder Paul Rabil joined The Sports Extra Podcast this week to talk about the semifinals, the growth of lacrosse and what it’s like to be in the front office and playing in the PLL at the same time. Rabil is largely considered one of the best lacrosse players to ever play. He and his brother, Mike, founded the PLL to give legitimacy to professional lacrosse and grow the audience.

The PLL is a tour-based league that travels to new cities every weekend with its eight teams throughout the regular season. With just two weeks left on the schedule, the PLL will play its two semifinal matchups Sunday, September 5 at Subaru Field in Philadelphia.

Atlas and Chaos take the 11 a.m. game on Sunday. Then two-time defending champion Whipsnakes will face the Waterdogs at 1:30 p.m. All games will be broadcast live on NBCSN and peacock. Click here for the full schedule and for tickets.

The four teams left have plenty of Pennsylvania power on the rosters.

Atlas

#51 Tucker Durkin (Huntingdon Valley, Pa.) – Johns Hopkins

#6 Dox Aitken (Villanova, Pa.) – Virginia

#27 Jake Richard (West Chester, Pa.) – Marquette

#17 Austin Pifani (Roslyn, Pa.) – University of North Carolina

Chaos

#3 Mac O’Keefe (Syosset, NY) – Penn State

#54 Jake Froccaro (Sands Point, NY) – Villanova

#34 Patrick Resch (Flourtown, Pa.) – Dartmouth

#19 Austin Kaut (Morton, Pa.) – Penn State

Whipsnakes

#9 Matt Rambo (Glenside, Pa.) – Maryland

#45 Simon Mathias (Ridgefield, CT) – Penn

Waterdogs

#22 Michael Sowers (Dresher, Pa.) – Princeton/Duke

#16 Chris Sabia (Harleysville, Pa) – Penn State

From Philly, the PLL travels to Audi Field in Washington, D.C. for the 2021 PLL Championship on Sunday, Sept. 19. You can find more information on the Premier Lacrosse League on its website by clicking here.