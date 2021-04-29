Ravens look for best available, way too late NFL Draft Predictions

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens once again look to maximize their pair of late-first round picks. The Ravens have the No. 27 pick and acquired the No. 31 pick from the Kansas City Chiefs.

On this week’s The Sports Extra Podcast episode Allie Berube and Logan Reever break down their “way too late” predictions on who the Ravens will take in the first round.

The Ravens have holes on the offensive line after trading Orlando Brown to the Chiefs this offseason. Baltimore needs some help on the right side of the line.

Logan says they’ll go defense with the late first round pick, honing in on d-line. Without Matthew Judon (who’s now on the Patriots), there’s a chance the Ravens can fill one of those holes with a guy like Jayson Oweh from Penn State who provides some pressure off the edge.

The Ravens typically pick from the best available players when the team’s pick comes up without over-valuing a certain position. With that in mind, Allie says its hard to predict what the Ravens will do since there’s 26 picks before the Ravens are even on the clock.

